Delhi excise policy: ED registers money laundering case against Manish Sisodia
On August 19, the CBI raided 31 locations, including Manish Sisodia's residence, in connection with the case. It has filed an FIR against 15 individuals and entities, including Sisodia.
In yet another setback for the AAP government in Delhi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case.
On August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with the case. It has filed an FIR against 15 individuals and entities, including Sisodia.
The policy, which came into effect on November 17 last year, was withdrawn by the Delhi government in July after lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it. He also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.
Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including that of excise and education.
The ED will probe if alleged irregularities were done in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.
Sisodia too demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy.
The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.
The ED, during its probe, will analyse if individuals and companies who were involved in the policy-making of this scheme and related entities generated any "proceeds of crime under the definition of PMLA" and if there was any possible creation of illegal or benami assets, news agency PTI reported citing sources.
The agency has powers to attach such assets and question, arrest and prosecute those who indulge in the offence of money laundering.
On Madras HC advice, Tamil Nadu govt issues glossary for addressing LGBTQA
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a glossary, as suggested by the Madras High Court, as to how the persons belonging to the third gender should be addressed/described. The Additional Advocate-General told Justice N Ananth Venkatesh on Tuesday that the glossary was published in the Tamil Nadu government gazette of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department on August 20 this year.
UP’s Mid-Day Meal authority to conduct survey on ‘anomalies’ in transfer of funds to parents
LUCKNOW The mid-day meal authority of Uttar Pradesh has decided to conduct a survey following reports of discrepancies in transfer of cash to the bank account of parents of primary and upper primary school students in lieu of mid-day meals during Covid-19 pandemic when educational institutions were closed. There are more than 1.8 crore students in government primary and upper primary schools in UP. Hence Director (mid-day meal) Vijay Kiran Anand ordered a survey to find out the irregularities.
Rakesh Tikait is a second rate person, says Union minister Mishra
LAKHIMPUR KHERI/MEERUT Union minister of state for home, Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni', whose son is behind bars for allegedly mowing down protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, was caught in a fresh controversy when a video of his purported speech to supporters went viral on Monday evening. The union minister was also purportedly seen making some remarks against a section of media and farmer-protesters in general. BKU-Tikait national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also emphasised that Mishra should tender his resignation.
Dalit girl thrashed, thrown out of school for not wearing uniform
LUCKNOW A Dalit girl was allegedly thrashed, subjected to casteist slurs and thrown out of the junior high school in Manikpur village of UP's Bhadohi by a former village head for not wearing school uniform, the police said on Tuesday. On the complaint of the girl and her relatives, an FIR was lodged against Dubey at the Chauri police station in the district. The accused was identified as Manoj Kumar Dubey.
State plans to bar builders from registering new projects with MahaRERA
Mumbai To crackdown on unscrupulous builders, the state government will consider if individual developers can be prevented from registering their projects again with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) once they have been debarred for any default, said deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis was replying to a discussion on a starred question by Sunil Rane and others in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.
