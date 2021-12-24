EDMC to start app-based life certificate verification for pensioners

In a bid to ease the problems pensioners face while providing the government with annual proof of life, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) will verify life certificates online. Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that the orders for an app-based system for obtaining life certificates were passed on Thursday.

“The biggest beneficiaries will be elderly, infirm people who are not able to visit banks for life certificate verification. They will be able to complete the verification while sitting at home,” he said.

The order issued for the implementation of digital verification also said that the Covid-19 pandemic has added to pensioners’ worries as they are forced to wait longer to physically submit life certificates as banks do not allow crowding.

A senior municipal official explained that the programme will work on Aadhaar-based biometric authentication of pensioners. “This will be an add-on facility and the existing method of submission of life certificate physically will also continue. The pension disbursing departments will be asked to ensure that digital life certificate data is not shared with any other agency,” the order said.

An EDMC spokesperson said that around 10,000 people will benefit from the order in the first phase.

The issue of delay due to physical verification of life certificates has been raised in municipal corporations on several occasions. An inquiry into pensions issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation is being conducted by the Lokayukta and a reference in this regard has been received by the civic body, municipal commissioner Gyanesh Bharti confirmed during a standing committee meeting held in September. The SDMC had issued orders to physically verify all pensioners in October. There are 16 types of pensions in Delhi and most categories have been transferred to the Delhi government. Categories such as senior citizens and handicapped citizens have been taken over by the Delhi government, while corporations are currently issuing pensions to five categories of people such as widows, transgenders, divorcees, people who are ill or bed-ridden and orphans.