Nearly two months after the Delhi government notified the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Rules, 2025, the education department has introduced a separate section — the ‘Fee Review Committee’ tab — on its revamped website. Education dept launches tab on website for parents to file fee-related feedback

The tab allows aggrieved parents to directly approach the committee headed by retired justice Anil Dev Singh, along with two members, chartered accountant JS Kochar and former additional director of education RK Sharma, according to the website.

It also provides a direct option through a digital form titled ‘Feedback Regarding School Fee Hike’ for filing issues about unapproved fee hikes by unaided private schools.

Education minister Ashish Sood said the online option will enable parents, especially those concerned about possible repercussions for their children, to submit complaints anonymously.

“Since the Fee Regulation Act was introduced, our primary objective has been to ensure parents are actively involved in decision-making. However, some parents hesitate to raise grievances because their children study in these schools and they fear repercussions. The online review option allows them to submit complaints anonymously so their concerns can be heard without fear,” Sood said.

The three-member committee has been constituted in accordance with a Delhi high court directive dated August 12, 2011. It is tasked with examining the accounts of unaided private schools in the capital before they increase fees. A digital copy of the order is available on the website under the Fee Review Committee tab. The portal also hosts digital copies of all relevant laws, from the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973, to the latest Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act and Rules, 2025.

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, was passed in August last year, and the rules under the Act were notified in December.