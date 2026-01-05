Elderly woman, delivery agent killed in 2 cases of hit-and-run

A 70-year-old woman was killed after being run over by a truck while crossing the road near Azadpur Chowk in northwest Delhi on Saturday afternoon, police said on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Gayatri Dehi, a resident of Mukundpur in north Delhi, worked as a labourer at a utensil manufacturing factory in the Wazirabad Industrial Area, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said Adarsh Nagar police station received a PCR call around 3.30 pm about the accident. “A police team reached the spot and found the woman crushed under the wheels of a truck,” he said. The truck, bearing a Delhi registration number, was seized from the spot, and its driver, Arjun Kumar, 35, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar, was arrested. He was booked under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving causing death.

In another incident, a 52-year-old delivery agent, identified by his single name Krishan, died after his motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle on Helipad Road in Rohini on Wednesday. Police said the vehicle could be a Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Krishan, a resident of Holambi Khurd, succumbed to severe head injuries during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. A case under sections 281 and 106 of the BNS was registered at Begampur police station.