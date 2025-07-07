ELV fuel ban puts car resale market in quandary: Dealers

A diesel-powered luxury sedan, originally worth ₹1.3 crore, is now struggling to find a buyer even at ₹26 lakh at a second-hand car showroom at west Delhi’s Karol Bagh. The dealer selling the car said buyers are wary now of end-of-life vehicles and are apprehensive about buying vehicles in Delhi. The traffic police on Tuesday checking ELVs as the drive begin. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

However, this is not an isolated case in the city after the Delhi government implemented a “no fuel” policy to end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) as part of a pollution control measure on July 1. Despite the administration halting its crackdown on old vehicles on Thursday — 48 hours after implementing it — citing technical glitches and logistical challenges, the policy is reshaping the market of used vehicles in the Capital, with a major impact on the resale of premium vehicles.

ELVs are petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years.

“Buyers in other states, particularly those in the vicinity of Delhi — Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan — are now wary of purchasing old NCR-registered cars as local authorities are increasingly rejecting re-registration applications or delaying them indefinitely,” Gaurav Arora, a dealer at the Karol Bagh showroom said.

Another second-hand car dealer from south Delhi’s CR Park said that older vehicles are no longer eligible for registration renewals, even in other states. Government transport offices in states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have quietly stopped processing transfers of such vehicles, citing central guidelines or their own emission targets.

“This has had a chilling effect on the resale of premium vehicles. Owners of expensive cars, particularly diesel SUVs and German luxury sedans, now find themselves saddled with depreciating assets. Car owners who thought they would sell their ₹60-lakh car after eight years for ₹25 lakh are now getting offers of merely ₹10–12 lakh, if at all,” he said, asking not to be named.

He said the Delhi government would earlier easily provide NOC for inter-state transfer of old vehicles. “With policy becoming more rigid, even a timely application does not guarantee approval. For vehicles whose permissible age limit has expired, there is no hope of securing an NOC,” he added.

A senior transport department official informed that applications for early deregistration of vehicles have surged after the new ELV policy was announced.

“The NOC requests for such vehicles have risen sharply in recent months, as owners seek to decommission vehicles before they become entirely ineligible to sell. Some are turning to scrap dealers, while others attempt to convert vehicles into ‘vintage cars’, hoping to evade restrictions through a legal loophole. But such options are limited and largely impractical for ordinary car owners,” the transport department official said.

“This regulatory bottleneck is gradually eroding confidence in the used-car market in NCR. What was once a robust secondary market now appears to be entering a phase of enforced contraction. Dealers argue that the government should either relax NOC norms or create a transparent, pan-India system to allow transfer of compliant vehicles to rural or less-polluted districts. But our intent is to eventually transition to a fleet dominated by electric vehicles. To that end, harsh measures on diesel and petrol vehicles are seen not as punitive, but as necessary,” he added.