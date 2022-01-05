Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Employees yet to receive first vaccine dose can’t come to office: Jamia Millia Islamia
delhi news

Employees yet to receive first vaccine dose can’t come to office: Jamia Millia Islamia

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority order issued in October made it mandatory for all Delhi government employees to get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 15
In a circular issued on Friday, the university said that starting Monday, only employees who had taken at least one dose of the vaccine will be allowed entry to their respective departments and offices. (Representational image/REUTERS)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday said that employees who are yet to receive even a single dose of the vaccine will not be allowed to come to their offices amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the capital.

In a circular issued on Friday, the university said that starting Monday, only employees who had taken at least one dose of the vaccine will be allowed entry to their respective departments and offices. It referred to the order issued by the Delhi government in October that restricted unvaccinated government employees from entering offices.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority order issued in October made it mandatory for all Delhi government employees to get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 15.

“The period of absence from duties of such employees shall be treated as ‘On Leave’ till the administration of the first dose Covid19 vaccine,” wrote university registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri in the circular. The order also stated that the university will take action if unvaccinated employees visited their offices or departments.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP