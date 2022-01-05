Employees yet to receive first vaccine dose can’t come to office: Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday said that employees who are yet to receive even a single dose of the vaccine will not be allowed to come to their offices amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the capital.

In a circular issued on Friday, the university said that starting Monday, only employees who had taken at least one dose of the vaccine will be allowed entry to their respective departments and offices. It referred to the order issued by the Delhi government in October that restricted unvaccinated government employees from entering offices.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority order issued in October made it mandatory for all Delhi government employees to get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 15.

“The period of absence from duties of such employees shall be treated as ‘On Leave’ till the administration of the first dose Covid19 vaccine,” wrote university registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri in the circular. The order also stated that the university will take action if unvaccinated employees visited their offices or departments.