Employer among 3 held for raping teen

After sexually assaulting her, the suspects dropped the girl outside her home on their motorcycle and threatened to harm her if she told anybody about the incident.(Getty images. Representative image)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by three men, including her 40-year-old employer, on the night of May 4 at a factory in DSIIDC Narela in outer Delhi, where she worked, police said on Friday.

The police said the crime was reported to the Narela Industrial Area (NIA) police station on Friday morning and the suspects were arrested within three hours. The arrested men were identified as Narender, the girl’s employer, and two factory workers, Mohit, 22, and Parvinder, 37.

After sexually assaulting her, the suspects dropped the girl outside her home on their motorcycle and threatened to harm her if she told anybody about the incident. The girl kept quiet for a day and it was only on Friday that her family members got to know about the assault and informed the police, said a police officer part of the probe.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said the incident took place on May 4, when the girl was at work in the factory, where sole of shoes and slippers are manufactured.

During investigation, it was learnt that the girl’s employer had asked her to wait in the factory till late hours. “She was offered a spiked drink and taken to a room on the top floor of the factory, where the employer and his two workers raped her,” said DCP Yadav.

“We caught the three men from their hideouts in DSIIDC, Narela within three hours of the crime being reported,” the DCP said.

