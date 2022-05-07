Employer among 3 held for raping teen
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by three men, including her 40-year-old employer, on the night of May 4 at a factory in DSIIDC Narela in outer Delhi, where she worked, police said on Friday.
The police said the crime was reported to the Narela Industrial Area (NIA) police station on Friday morning and the suspects were arrested within three hours. The arrested men were identified as Narender, the girl’s employer, and two factory workers, Mohit, 22, and Parvinder, 37.
After sexually assaulting her, the suspects dropped the girl outside her home on their motorcycle and threatened to harm her if she told anybody about the incident. The girl kept quiet for a day and it was only on Friday that her family members got to know about the assault and informed the police, said a police officer part of the probe.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said the incident took place on May 4, when the girl was at work in the factory, where sole of shoes and slippers are manufactured.
During investigation, it was learnt that the girl’s employer had asked her to wait in the factory till late hours. “She was offered a spiked drink and taken to a room on the top floor of the factory, where the employer and his two workers raped her,” said DCP Yadav.
“We caught the three men from their hideouts in DSIIDC, Narela within three hours of the crime being reported,” the DCP said.
-
Pedestrian killed in Panchkula hit-and-run
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Thursday night. The victim, Arun Abrol, lived in Sector 11, Panchkula, and worked for a private company in Barwala. His brother-in-law Sanjay Nagrath told the police that after returning to Panchkula from work on Thursday night, Arun was crossing the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on foot, when an unidentified vehicle hit him and sped away. Police have booked the unidentified driver.
-
Industrial park at Mattewara Forest: PAC members raise concerns over sustainability of proposed site
Additional secretary of the Union ministry of textiles, Vijoy Kumar Singh, on Friday visited the proposed site for the industrial park at Mattewara Forest to assess its sustainability This industrial park is among 13 similar projects across India which are being assessed, out of which seven will be selected under PM Mitra Scheme for development as mega textile parks.
-
Posing as customer, swindler dupes Audi dealership of ₹10k in Chandigarh
Police's cybercrime investigation cell arrested a commerce graduate, who after suffering losses in business, took to stealing from automobile agencies' by targeting their sales representatives. The complainant Arvind Rana of Sector 15, Panchkula, working for Audi in Chandigarh was duped of ₹10,000 of the dealership's money through an online transaction by the accused posing as a customer looking to purchase an Audi A6.
-
Ludhiana | 6 arrested for ₹32-lakh Kesar Ganj Mandi robbery
Twenty-eight days after an oil trader was robbed of ₹32 lakh at gunpoint in Kesar Ganj Mandi, police on Saturday arrested six people, including the main conspirator who worked at the market and knew that large amounts of cash were kept at the shop. The arrested accused include Chandan Bind, the main conspirator, and two of his accomplices Suraj Rajbhar and Arif Ali.
-
UDISE Survey: Ludhiana schools directed to submit details by May 15
The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, has asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones to submit their details for the Unified District Information System survey 2021-22 by May 15. The survey is conducted by the ministry of education, government of India, to collect information on schools' infrastructure, profile, enrolments, teachers, examination results, etc through an online questionnaire or form.
