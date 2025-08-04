Environment minister to visit e-waste park in Norway to note best practices

Delhi environment and industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa arrived in Oslo on Sunday to study electronic waste (e-waste) management systems, ahead of the city’s plan to develop an e-waste park in Holambi Kalan. The visit, facilitated in coordination with the Norwegian government, will take place on Monday. Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (HT Photo)

On Monday, Sirsa will visit an e-waste park in Oslo where the entire chain of e-waste management — from collection to processing — will be assessed, including technologies in use.

“We will also visit an industrial area, in the middle of the city, to again study the best practices, ranging from waste management there to ensuring recycling and zero air pollution,” Sirsa told HT.

The Delhi government is planning to build a dedicated e-waste park over 11.4 acres in north Delhi, aimed at processing over 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually. A feasibility study for the ₹150 crore project will be undertaken soon, following which a global RFQ-cum-RFP (Request for Qualification-cum-Request for Proposal) will be floated.

“This is a short visit to understand how Norway is managing its e-waste. We want Delhi’s e-waste park to generate zero pollution. Previous governments didn’t plan for the present or the future, and that is why we have waste mountains. We don’t want to repeat those mistakes,” Sirsa said.

He added that the Delhi government is also studying Hong Kong’s e-waste management model. “We are examining both Norway and Hong Kong to get a sense of the advanced machines and technologies we can use for the project,” Sirsa said.

He is expected to return to Delhi on Tuesday.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) is the nodal agency for the project. Sirsa, who has been accompanied by DSIIDC officials on the trip, had earlier announced that a third-party feasibility study would evaluate global models with a focus on zero-emission and zero-landfill systems. Other features under consideration include scientific dismantling protocols, metal recovery systems, digital waste tracking, air quality monitoring, and pollution control mechanisms.

The park is expected to generate over ₹350 crore in economic output, according to government estimates. Once awarded, the construction of the facility will take 18 months to complete, officials have said.