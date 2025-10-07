Edit Profile
    E-rickshaw driver held for stabbing rival to death in Dwarka brawl

    Police said Mohit Singh died after being stabbed in the abdomen during a fight among e-rickshaw drivers near Dwarka station; accused Tejraj Joshi was later arrested.

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 5:56 AM IST
    By Hemani Bhandari
    An e-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death during a fight in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka late on Saturday night.

    The accused was arrested from his residence in Mohan Garden. (File photo)
    (File photo)

    A senior police officer said the victim was identified as Mohit Singh, a resident of Mohan Garden, and the accused was identified as Tejraj Joshi, 27, originally from Nepal, and currently residing in Dwarka.

    Police said the argument began late on Saturday when Joshi, Singh and other e-rickshaw drivers were present outside the station to ferry passengers to nearby areas. “It was revealed that around midnight, the accused got into an argument with another driver regarding picking up passengers. Singh was also present there and he intervened in support of Kumar. The situation escalated, leading to a physical scuffle,” an officer said.

    During the fight, Joshi stabbed Singh with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting a stab injury in the abdomen and fled from the spot. “The injured was found by the patrolling ERV staff who immediately took him to DDU Hospital, from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Singh succumbed to his injuries on Sunday,” the officer added.

    Joshi was arrested from his residence in Mohan Garden.

