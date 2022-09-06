Explainer: Why is Delhi’s biggest land reform failing to take off?

New Delhi: After 65 years, the central government is going to amend the Delhi Development Act of 1957 to give a final push to the implementation of the land pooling policy, touted as the biggest land reform in Delhi aimed at addressing the challenges of fast-paced urbanisation.

First introduced in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 (MPD-2021) in 2007, the land pooling policy was said to be the “new paradigm for the urban development of Delhi”. The policy is crucial to unlocking land in urban extensions (peripheral villages) to provide over 17 lakh dwelling units, provide employment at new business and commercial centres and planned growth of the city.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which is the main land-owning and planning body in the city, first came out with a detailed land pooling policy in September 2013 and later revised it in October 2018. Since then, the DDA has made several policy changes and held meetings with stakeholders to operationalise the policy.

But the biggest land reform in Delhi is yet to take off.

Urban development experts point at an array of issues — uncertainty among landowners regarding the implementation of the policy; the difficulty in forming the consortium that is essential for applying for land pooling; the difficulty in getting contiguous land parcels; the unwillingness of some landowners to part with their ancestral property; and certain provisions of the policy itself.

What is the land pooling policy?

The policy is aimed at ensuring planned development in the city to meet the housing demand, as “land acquisition and planned development in Delhi has not kept pace with the increasing demands of urbanisation during the last five decades”, according to MPD-2021.

This policy is said to be a game-changer for Delhi’s development and marks a major shift in the government’s approach towards urban development by allowing the private sector to play an “active role in assembling land and developing physical and social infrastructure”.

As per the policy notified in 2018, landowners have to form a consortium to assemble at least two hectares of “contiguous” land to be eligible to apply for land pooling. For the policy, 104 rural villages on the outskirts of the city have been notified as urbanised or declared development areas.

Under the policy, urbanised areas will be divided into sectors. Each sector will be 100-300 hectares in size, in which the policy will be implemented.

Landowners in these villages have to form a consortium or Developer Entity (DE) with a minimum of two hectares of land to be able to apply for land pooling. The DDA will return 60% of the pooled land to DE, while 40% will be used for putting essential infrastructure in place such as roads.

What’s the present status?

After notifying the policy in 2013, the DDA came out with a revised policy with major changes in October 2018.

As per DDA officials, the land-owning agency has received requests from 6,973 applicants for the participation of 7,317 hectares of land in these 109 villages.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) and the DDA, which falls under MoHUA, have made several changes or given relaxations in the development control norms to successfully implement the policy.

For instance, plotted development for residential areas in land pooling areas was approved last year. Earlier, plotted development for residential areas was not allowed as the policy’s main aim is to provide high-rises to meet the housing requirement.

Last month, the ministry proposed amendments in the DD Act, 2015, giving the central government powers to notify “mandatory pooling of land in identified sectors” and make it mandatory for landowners in those sectors to participate.

As per the proposed amendment, “The Central Government, if it so determines as being necessary, under special order, direct the Authority to declare and notify mandatory pooling of land in identified Sectors to ensure time bound planned development, notwithstanding the fact that minimum threshold of voluntary participation as specified in the Land Pooling Policy may not have been achieved. Upon such notification, the sectors so notified shall be deemed to be eligible for land Pooling. Once a sector is notified as eligible for land pooling, it shall be obligatory for all landowners of the sector to mandatorily participate in land pooling.”

The ministry has invited public comments on the proposed amendments by September-end and will then table the proposed amendments in DD Act in Parliament.

Bhupinder Bazad, president of the master plan committee of Delhi Dehat Vikas Manch, an association of villagers, said, “We have been trying to get this policy operationalised for a very long time. Many landowners have been waiting for the policy to be implemented but due to the contiguous clause, it was not getting implemented. With the amendment in the DD Act, we are hopeful that more and more people will come forward and it will get implemented.”

Major hurdles in implementation:

1. Unavailability of contiguous vacant land: One of the biggest reasons why the policy is on paper is the difficulty in getting 70% of contiguous land in the land pooling sector. DDA has identified 16 priority sectors in the north and northwest Delhi.

A land pooling sector is over 100 hectares in size. For the policy to be implemented here, 70% of the land has to be contiguous. But right now in some sectors DDA has got 70% of the land, but the land parcels are scattered.

A DDA official said, "For planning basic infrastructure in these sectors we need all the land parcels to be connected. We can't do the planning even if one land parcel is not available."

2. Difficulty in getting people: The DDA gave in-principle approval for the formation of consortiums. But to date, not a single consortium has been formed. Sabyasachi Das, former planning commissioner in charge at DDA, said, “In Delhi, very few people have large land parcels. There are many landowners in these villages who have a few 5-10 acres of land. It is difficult to get so many property owners to agree to participate in the policy. In some cases, there are multiple owners of one land and if one family member doesn’t agree, then the rest of the family members can't participate in the policy. Therefore, it is a huge challenge to convince such many property owners to agree to participate in the policy.”

3. Trust deficit: Due to the lack of involvement of government agencies under the present policy, there is uncertainty. The DDA’s role will be largely that of a facilitator and planner.

In the policy regulations notified in 2015, following the notification of the land pooling policy in 2013, there was greater involvement of the DDA in the implementation of the policy and a timeframe of seven years was given by the DDA to put in place essential infrastructure such as drains, water pipelines, and roads. Balvinder Kumar, former DDA vice-chairman under whom the policy regulations were first introduced in 2015, said, “In such big schemes, involvement of a government agency is a must. People will trust DDA or the government but not a consortium or a developer entity with their land. In the first policy, DDA had a big role to play in the implementation of the policy as landowners with two hectares of land could approach the DDA. But the entire policy was changed.”

The Gujarat example: In Gujarat, where the land pooling policy has been successfully implemented, there is the complete involvement of local town planning authorities in the implementation of the policy.

Saswat Bandyopadhyay, professor of urban planning at a university in Ahmedabad, said that there is no provision of consortium in land pooling policy implemented in cities and towns in Gujarat. “In large cities like Gujarat, land pooling or town planning schemes are viewed as fair, transparent and wealth-creating. Land pooling requires some key conditions such as enabling legal provisions in the state and quasi-judicial power to the town planning officer, a dynamic real estate market, the larger size of original plot holding (one acre and above) and the capacity of the town planning department to communicate the planning principles and stakeholders management,” said Bandyopadhyay, who said that he hasn’t gone through the details of Delhi’s land pooling policy.

There are close to 840 town planning schemes (through land pooling) which have been implemented or are in various stages of implementation across the state, though mainly in 5-6 big cities and towns, said Bandyopadhyay.

In Gujarat, a town planning officer is appointed for the implementation of the policy or town planning scheme. The officer has quasi-judicial powers, said Bandyopadhyay.

4. No time-bound implementation plan: In the current policy, there is no timeframe given for essential infrastructure that will be put in place. Balvinder Kumar said, “In the first policy, there was a provision that within seven years developed land with essential infrastructure will be returned to them. But the provision is not there in the new policy.”

Bandyopadhyay said, “On average, town planning schemes' implementation takes about 12 years. However, with the enhancement of institutional capacities, some cities like Ahmedabad and Surat can now implement schemes within 4-5 years.”

5. Unauthorised colonies and villages in these sectors: In the past few decades, the number of unauthorised colonies has increased in villages located on the periphery of the city. Urban development experts say that it will be difficult to get clear land parcels as there are many unauthorised colonies.

6. Leaving village development behind: Another issue is that the residents of villages on whose land the development will take place want the DDA to plan for the development of their villages. The village residents want the DDA to prepare a Village development Plan and leave a portion of the land around the village for village-specific development.

Paras Tyagi, who heads the Centre for Youth Culture and Law and Environment (CYCLE), a policy research group working in villages of Delhi, said, “There are a couple of issues with the policy. The policy doesn’t factor in the requirements of the villages on whose land new developments will come up. The requirement for urban infrastructure for the village has to be factored in and a village development plan should be made for all the villages that are under the land pooling policy.” He further added, “Land pooling has been implemented in other parts of the country, but nowhere there is a provision to form a consortium.”

Tyagi said that there are so many unauthorised colonies that have come up on agricultural land. “Getting clear land parcels will be a challenge,” said Tyagi.