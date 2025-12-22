Fake phone-making racket busted in Karol Bagh; 4 held

New Delhi: A fake premium mobile phone manufacturing unit has been busted in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, and four people arrested for operating the illegal facility from a rented shop and duping customers, police said on Sunday. According to police, 512 fake Samsung phones of Ultra, Flip and Fold models were recovered following a raid (Representative photo)

Police said four people identified as Hakim, Rahul (single names), Mehtab Ahmed Ansari, and Ravi Ahuja were apprehended red-handed while assembling mobile phones inside the illegal unit.

The accused allegedly used to assemble the phones using spare parts and accessories imported from China and would paste fake IMEI stickers with “Made in Vietnam” tags, and later sell off these as the latest Samsung models for ₹35,000-45,000 per phone from this unregistered facility, said officials.

According to police, 512 fake Samsung phones of Ultra, Flip and Fold models were recovered following a raid conducted at the unit on December 14. Besides, 124 motherboards, 138 batteries, 459 fake IMEI labels AND specialised tools were also seized.

The matter came to light when special staff of the central district received an input on December 13 about a shop located in Beadonpura, Karol Bagh, being involved in purchasing stolen/used mobile phones, and illegally assembling new-looking premium Samsung mobile phones by using old motherboards and mobile parts imported from China.

A team led by Sulekha Jagarwar (ACP Operations) collected information about the unit and a raid was carried out.

“A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of a large quantity of assembled and half-assembled premium mobile phones, along with mobile phone parts, motherboards, batteries, mobile boxes and fake IMEI stickers. All the accused failed to provide any satisfactory explanation regarding possession of the recovered articles,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (central) Nidhin Valsan.

Police said the arrested accused have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Telecommunication Act.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that Hakim was the mastermind of the racket.

“As the owner of (the rented) shop, he (Hakim) imported Samsung mobile spare parts such as motherboards, speakers, cameras, back glass, body frames and fake IMEI stickers from China. With the assistance of his employees Mehtab Ahmad Ansari, Ravi Ahuja and Rahul, he assembled new-looking Samsung Ultra, Fold and Flip models, owing to their high market demand,” the DCP added.

These fake phones were then fraudulently sold to customers as genuine new Samsung handsets, said officials.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain, identify buyers etc.