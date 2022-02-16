Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Families clash after woman is sexually harassed by 19-year-old neighbour in Delhi

Police said the two groups attacked each other with sticks and knives. A 19-year-old man, who allegedly sexually molested the woman belonging to his neighbourhood and also made indecent comments about her, was arrested on Tuesday
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

At least three persons, belonging to two families, were injured after they clashed over the alleged sexual harassment and molestation of a female member of one of the families, in north-west Delhi’s Wazirpur on Monday night, police said.

Police said the two groups attacked each other with sticks and knives. A 19-year-old man, who allegedly sexually molested the woman belonging to his neighbourhood and also made indecent comments about her, was arrested on Tuesday.

He was booked for molestation, sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, and wrongful restrain, after a case was registered at the Bharat Nagar police station. His father, who was among the injured persons, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in south Delhi, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said late Monday, the Bharat Nagar police station was alerted about a fight and knife attack in one of the localities. A police team reached the spot and learnt that two families had clashed with each other.

They learnt that the fight was over a woman, who was standing outside her house when the 19-year-old son of their neighbour passed that way and allegedly made some indecent comment about her. When the woman protested, he allegedly began molesting her. The woman’s two brothers intervened and a fight broke out between them. The neighbour came to his son’s aid and attacked the other family, the police said.

“Both groups were drunk and sustained injuries in the fight. While the two brothers were discharged after treatment, the neighbour is undergoing treatment. On the statement of the woman, a case was registered and the suspect was arrested,” said DCP Rangnani.

