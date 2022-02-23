Family alleges coverup by jail officials in Tihar inmate’s death

New Delhi: Days after a Tihar jail inmate, who was arrested in November last year for allegedly stealing cigarettes from a shop in Preet Vihar, died at a city hospital on February 15, his family on Wednesday alleged a coverup by the police and claimed that he was murdered inside Tihar jail. Prison officers have already denied the allegations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family members of the deceased, identified as Jishan alias Aanu, reportedly held a press conference on Wednesday where his father, Mohammed Yakub, a rickshaw puller, demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Prison officers have already clarified that Jishan died in hospital where he was admitted twice after complaining of chest pain. A prison spokesperson said, “On February 12, he was referred to DDU after he complained of chest pain, itching in his body and discolouration of the area around his eye. At DDU hospital, doctors conducted an ultrasound and X-ray. The results were normal so we sent him back to prison and advised medical care there.”

The spokesperson said that on February 14, Jishan was again brought to the jail hospital after complaining of chest pain and allergic reactions over his body. “He was again referred to DDU. He died on February 15 during treatment at hospital. Doctors said he had died due to cardio-pulmonary shock and low platelet count of around 6,000. We had informed his family members. The death seems to be of natural causes. A post-mortem was conducted and a magistrate is conducting the inquiry,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Delhi Police records, Jishan was arrested on November 19 for allegedly stealing cigarettes from a shop in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar. The FIR does not mention how many cigarettes he had stolen.

According to a report released by the NCRB, Delhi’s three prison complexes — Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli -- reported 28 natural deaths in 2020 and 20 unnatural deaths. The 20 unnatural deaths include the four men who were executed for the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. Unnatural deaths include suspected murders, suicides and accidental deaths.