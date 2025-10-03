Faridabad: Cops take woman’s body from funeral pyre on murder suspicion

In a startling turn of events in Faridabad, police pulled the body of a young woman off the funeral pyre on Tuesday evening after her husband allegedly tried to cremate her in haste, raising suspicions of foul play. Investigators said they rushed to preserve the body for an autopsy after they received a tip-off from the woman’s family. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, identified as 27-year-old Gunja Devi from Vaishali district, Bihar, had been living in Ballabgarh’s Subhash Colony with her husband, Deepak Kumar, 30, an employee at a private firm. The couple married four years ago.

According to investigators, who asked not to be identified, Kumar had rushed his wife’s body to the cremation ground, accompanied by only a handful of people, and was preparing to light the pyre when a police team from Adarsh Nagar station arrived. Alerted by neighbours who had informed Gunja’s family of her sudden and unexplained death, police halted the last rites and seized the body for autopsy.

“There were visible injury marks on the woman’s neck which could suggest either strangulation or suicide,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police.

“When police reached and stopped the cremation, the husband appeared panicked. He failed to give any convincing reply for his decision to cremate the body. He first cited the cause of death as a cardiac arrest, but failed to tell us why he never rushed her to any hospital. He later changed his version to suicide,” Yadav said.

Police said Kumar’s behaviour at the cremation ground only deepened suspicions. Only five people, including him, were present, and her family had not been informed of her death. By the time they reached the site, police had already stopped the cremation.

Investigators added that based on their initial findings, their marriage appeared to be troubled. Kumar allegedly assaulted her frequently, doubted her character, and harassed her for dowry. Her family, too, voiced suspicions that her death was anything but natural.

“The death is clearly suspicious,” Yadav said. “The body was sent for a post-mortem conducted by a medical board on Wednesday. The report will confirm the exact cause. However, the cause of death is certainly not natural,” he said.

The police are now awaiting the autopsy findings, expected within a day or two. Based on the report and the family’s complaint, an FIR will be registered at Adarsh Nagar police station. “Legal action will follow against those found responsible,” investigators said.