Monday, May 19, 2025
Fee dispute: Delhi HC reserves order on plea against expulsion of students by DPS Dwarka

PTI
May 19, 2025 07:38 PM IST

Fee dispute: Delhi HC reserves order on plea against expulsion of students by DPS Dwarka

New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a plea against the removal of over 30 students by Delhi Public School, Dwarka in the capital over a fee dispute.

Justice Sachin Datta heard submissions of the counsel representing the school and the aggrieved parents.

The parents moved against the expulsion on May 9 in an plea filed in a pending case of the school.

The school on Monday said of the 32 aggrieved students, one was transferred to another school.

Rebutting allegations of profiteering, the school's lawyer argued the institution was running on deficit and due notices were sent to the parents.

He said the school had a deficit of 31 crore accumulated over last 10 years.

"There has been a deficit in my salaries and expenditure. How do I operate?... 42 lakh is due from these students," he said.

The parents have also filed a separate petition for relief which is pending before another bench, the lawyer said.

The counsel for the parents, on the other hand, reiterated the school acted in contravention of the previous administrative and judicial orders prohibiting an increase in fees.

The application by the parents of 32 expelled students was filed in a pending petition of DPS, Dwarka.

The students were expelled on May 9.

The school moved the high court in July 2024, challenging a July 18, 2024 notice of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, directing the Deputy Commissioner of Police to register an FIR under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act against the school.

The direction of NCPCR was predicated on expulsion of students from the school for non-payment of increased fee, publication of their names on the school website, and alleged failure to offer assistance to a girl student during her menstrual cycle.

The court, in an interim order, had stayed the NCPCR's notice.

A week ago, the court considered staying the May 9 directive.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

