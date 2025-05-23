New Delhi, In a move aimed at reform and rehabilitation, at least 50 convicted inmates of Jail No. 2 at the Tihar prison complex have been engaged to manufacture paper file covers and file boards, which are being procured by the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and several Delhi government departments, officials said. File covers made by Tihar inmates find takers in SC, HC, Delhi govt depts

The initiative is part of a broader rehabilitation programme aimed at providing meaningful employment to the inmates while equipping them with vocational skills that can help them reintegrate into the society after their release.

According to a senior prison officer, a dedicated unit for manufacturing these files and boards has been set up inside Jail No. 2, engaging more than 50 inmates.

“These inmates are involved in a structured production line where they are trained and assigned different roles based on their skills,” the officer said.

The work divided into multiple stages include cutting, assembling, printing and drying of file covers and boards.

“It's not just about making a file cover, but instilling a spirit of teamwork. One inmate may be responsible for cutting the boards, another for printing the names of departments, and others for drying and stacking the finished products,” the officer said.

Orders for the products are being received from several government departments and courts, including the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court, which use them for routine documentation and filing purposes.

“The prison administration is also one of the consumers of these products. We use them in our offices. The initiative not only promotes self-sufficiency, but also reduces our operational costs,” the officer said.

The products are priced nominally, making them economically viable for those placing the orders.

However, the jail authorities said that they do have to cover the expenses incurred for purchasing raw materials. “We procure paper boards, ink for printing, and file covers. The printing process also requires machines and manpower. The cost is kept minimal, but it is important to cover the basic inputs,” the officer said.

According to the prison manual, engaging convicted inmates in labour is both a rehabilitative and regulatory requirement.

The prison administration said that nearly 2,400 convicted inmates across different jails are engaged in various work assignments on a daily basis.

“They are paid wages as per the government's labour department norms,” the officer said.

The prison authorities believe that such initiatives significantly lower the chances of reoffending by instilling a sense of purpose and discipline.

“This is more than just a factory inside a prison. It is a space where people, once cut off from the society, begin rebuilding their lives one file cover at a time," a senior prison officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.