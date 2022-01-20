Finishing touches being given to Central Vista Avenue: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that finishing touches are being given to the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue for the Republic Day celebrations.

The minister has been regularly visiting the site to monitor the progress of the ₹608-crore project. In a tweet on Wednesday, Puri posted an update about the progress of the work at the Rajpath, and said that only 25 trees have been relocated for the project.

Puri also tweeted photographs of the revamped site. “Finishing touches being put to facilities at Rajpath from India Gate to Vijay Chowk as part of the Central Vista Avenue project. Round the clock work. Pathways ready. Water bodies get bridges. Trees stand tall. Only 25 relocated. 3 on Rajpath itself & 22 to NTPC Badarpur,” the minister tweeted.

Last year, the central government came under criticism from environment activists for uprooting trees, especially Jamun trees, for the project. The Centre had then rejected the reports that several trees were being uprooted for the project.

After his visit to the project site on Tuesday, Puri said the redeveloped facility will have modern amenities and enhanced green spaces. “Closely monitoring the progress of the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project. Amongst other modern features & amenities, the new Central Vista Avenue will provide enhanced & green public spaces through three parallel pathways of 2 kms on either side of Rajpath,” Puri tweeted on Tuesday.

As part of the redevelopment project, the avenue lawns have been refurbished and pathways along Rajpath and across the lawns have been paved with Lakha granite. The heritage light poles along Rajpath have been refurbished, and new light poles near the lawns and canals have been installed. New signages have also been put in place for better directions.

While most of the redevelopment work has been completed, work on eight amenity blocks and four underpasses will be completed after January 26, said a senior CPWD official.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), nodal agency for the execution of the project, has completed the redevelopment work on the Rajpath and the lawns. A CPWD official said, “Only the amenity blocks and underpasses will be completed after January 26. Most of the work for the parade is complete,” said the CPWD official.

As part of the arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations, 10 gigantic scrolls, each measuring 750 meters, depicting tales of valour of unsung heroes of India’s freedom movement, will be put at the Rajpath. The CPWD is also installing 10 large LED screens along the Rajpath.

The work on the parking lots at the site, where close to 4,000 vehicles can be parked, is also in the final stages. The CPWD and Delhi Traffic Police have made parking arrangements for more than 7,000 vehicles, said a senior Delhi Traffic Police official.

“The parking space at the venue has slightly been reduced due to the construction of amenity blocks and underpasses. We have been provided alternate parking sites at Jawahar Bhawan (on Raisina Road) and Vanijya Bhawan (on Akbar road). This is for the first time we have been provided parking sites at these locations,” said a senior traffic police official, who is aware of the matter.

CPWD officials said that bleachers have been installed for the parade in the lawns along the Rajpath, but seating has been done in such a manner to ensure social distancing between spectators.