First-time voters and senior citizens vote in Gurugram civic polls

As the city went to vote for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) elections on Sunday, the young voters — many for the first time — also showed up and made their way to exercise their right to vote. A senior citizen comes out after casting his vote during the Gurugram civic body elections at Government Senior Secondary School in Manesar on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

With excitement and a sense of civic responsibility, 19-year-old Prachi Choudhary, a college student and a resident of DLF Phase 3, said, “I have been waiting for this moment since I turned 18. Local elections are important because they impact our daily lives. Roads, sanitation, and security — everything depends on the leaders we choose.”

Another first-time voter, Swati Singh from Manesar, emphasized the need for better voter awareness campaigns. “Many young people don’t realize how crucial municipal elections are. I had to convince my friends to come and vote. We can’t complain about bad roads or waste management if we don’t participate in the process,” she said.

Meanwhile, many of the enthusiastic voters faced difficulties and even missed voting due to errors in the voters’ lists. Bhavya Bhargava, 19, a resident of Ardee City, was disappointed after being unable to cast her vote. “I was excited to cast my first vote, but when I reached the polling booth, my name was missing from the voters’ list. The officials told me the list hadn’t been updated. It’s frustrating because I registered well in advance, and now I have lost my chance to participate in this election,” she said.

Despite a substantial lower turnout, elderly voters were also seen as keen participants of the electoral process on Sunday.

Rajinder Gupta, 78, a retired government officer, arrived at the polling booth in Sector 14 with the help of his grandson. “I have seen this city grow from a small town to a corporate hub, but governance issues still remain. If we, the elderly, can step out and vote, why can’t the younger generation?” he questioned.

Similarly, Basanti Devi, 95, a resident of Manesar, was among the early voters. Assisted by polling officials to reach the booth, she said, “I have never missed an election in my life. It’s my right and my responsibility. People should realise that change begins at the local level.