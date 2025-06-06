Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi
Five fires in Delhi in a day; 6 injured

ByAaditya Khatwani
Jun 06, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Delhi experienced five major fire incidents on Thursday, injuring six people, four from an LPG blast and two from a sofa cleaning fire.

There were five major fire incidents in Delhi on Thursday, and six people were injured in two of them, the fire department said.

Two buses and a car caught fire in Janakpuri. No injuries were reported in this incident. (ANI)
Two buses and a car caught fire in Janakpuri. No injuries were reported in this incident. (ANI)

Four of these people were injured in an LPG cylinder blast in Seelampur in north-east Delhi, the Delhi Fire Service said. The fire began at 11.17 am and was doused by 11.45am. The injured were taken to a hospital, the fire department said.

Two workers were injured in a fire in a house in New Friends Colony. The workers were called to clean a resident’s sofa sets and the fire started when the thinner being used caught fire, fire officials said.

Smoke from a fire at a shop in Chandni Chowk on Thursday. No injuries were reported in this fire either. (ANI)
Smoke from a fire at a shop in Chandni Chowk on Thursday. No injuries were reported in this fire either. (ANI)

“While the workers were cleaning the clothes, a spark was produced due to rubbing, causing the thinner to catch fire. Four-five vehicles and four ambulances were rushed to the site, along with local police, and the fire was doused,” a fire official said, adding that the injured were identified as Satish Kumar and Satendar Kumar, who sustained 20% and 50% burns. They admitted to Holy Family Hospital, and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Another house fire occurred in Janakpuri where eight fire engines reached the site and no injuries were reported.

The fourth fire incident was also reported from Janakpuri in which two buses and a car caught fire. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The fifth fire in the city occurred in a shop near Tara Hotel, in Chandni Chowk. No injuries were reported. Eight fire vehicles reached the site to douse the fire.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Five fires in Delhi in a day; 6 injured
New Delhi
Friday, June 06, 2025
