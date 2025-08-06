Five persons, including a former employee of a private bank, have been arrested for allegedly cheating multiple people in the name of credit card reward points redemption. Police said the gang members would pose as officials from the bank and get details of credit cards from their targets and cheat them on the pretext of granting reward points. Five held in credit card rewards scam

The matter came to light in June when a woman was cheated of ₹96,000. Police said the accused called the woman on June 18 and took details of her cards and PIN numbers. The woman later realised the amount was stolen from her account.

A team led by SHO Pravesh Kaushik found that the accused used an application to transfer funds online from one account to another.

“The amount was later withdrawn from the accounts through different ATMs in Delhi. During investigation, technical surveillance was mounted and CCTVs of the ATM booths were found. The accused were traced in Uttam Nagar and arrested” said DCP (southwest) Amit Goel.

The accused were identified as Mohd Ahmad, Kaushal Kumar, Atul Kumar, Sunny Singh and Aditya.

Police said Ahmad used to work at call centres while Kaushal worked with a private banks and was well versed with bank details to dupe the victims. Singh is a student and others helped in creating mule accounts.