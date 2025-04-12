Menu Explore
Five students suspended at Delhi's Ambedkar University amid protest

PTI |
Apr 12, 2025 10:11 PM IST

Five students suspended at Delhi's Ambedkar University amid protest

New Delhi, The Ambedkar University Delhi administration has suspended five students, including elected representatives of the student union, triggering sharp criticism and allegations of repression by the Students' Federation of India .

Five students suspended at Delhi's Ambedkar University amid protest
Five students suspended at Delhi's Ambedkar University amid protest

There was no immediate response available from the AUD administration.

The suspensions come amid an ongoing protest by SFI activists, who have been staging an indefinite sit-in and relay hunger strike demanding the revocation of earlier disciplinary action against three students - Anan, Harsh, and Nadia.

The five students suspended on Friday Sharanya Verma , Shubhojeet Dey , Shefali , Keerthana, and Ajay  are associated with the SFI or its affiliated student bodies.

In an official statement, the SFI alleged that the students were "punished" for attempting to meet Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather on Friday to seek dialogue and accountability over the ongoing crisis.

The university has accused the students of obstructing official duties, attempting to assault the vice chancellor, and endangering campus personnel, however, the student body has denied the charges.

"The administration's actions reflect an alarming erosion of democratic space on the campus," the statement said, adding that female students were allegedly "manhandled, groped, and assaulted" by university guards and police personnel.

The incident occurred hours after a student participating in the hunger strike reportedly collapsed due to heat. According to the SFI, university officials did not respond even as medical personnel attended to the unconscious student.

Calling the suspensions "arbitrary and punitive", the SFI said, "The administration is targeting student leaders to silence dissent. Instead of addressing the issues raised, it is using intimidation and disciplinary action."

The ongoing protest began after the suspension of three students  Anan, Harsh, and Nadia  who were barred from the campus on March 5 following a demonstration related to an alleged ragging-linked suicide attempt by a first-year student.

The SFI has vowed to continue the protest until all eight suspensions are revoked.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Delhi / Five students suspended at Delhi's Ambedkar University amid protest
