Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Flammable material near electric board may have triggered Mundka fire: Cops
delhi news

Flammable material near electric board may have triggered Mundka fire: Cops

NEW DELHI: Preliminary probe into the Mundka fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives suggested that the fire may have been caused due to dumping of cardboard and other such material near the electric switch board on the first floor, the police said on Wednesday
HT Image
Published on May 19, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Preliminary probe into the Mundka fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives suggested that the fire may have been caused due to dumping of cardboard and other such material near the electric switch board on the first floor, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “On first floor, there was a change-over switch or board for electricity connection. At the same place, cardboard and other such material were dumped which may have caused the fire which spread quickly. But forensic reports will bring more clarity,” he said.

According to probe, it has been found that the building was congested due to storage as well as assembling unit for cctv and routers. There were workstations and offices congesting the place further. There were partitions inside the buildings also to use as storage as well, police said.

Sharma further said that they have written letters to more then 10 agencies to get documents and details. “We have also taken about 15 documents from both Goel brothers and Manish Lakra related to property, company documents, rent aggrements etc. All are photocopies. They are being examined,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Police said that to ensure that persons who have been reported missing and those who have died in the incident were at the building, they’re examining their phone’s location.

The three arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody on Wednesday, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP