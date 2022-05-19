Flammable material near electric board may have triggered Mundka fire: Cops
NEW DELHI: Preliminary probe into the Mundka fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives suggested that the fire may have been caused due to dumping of cardboard and other such material near the electric switch board on the first floor, the police said on Wednesday.
Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “On first floor, there was a change-over switch or board for electricity connection. At the same place, cardboard and other such material were dumped which may have caused the fire which spread quickly. But forensic reports will bring more clarity,” he said.
According to probe, it has been found that the building was congested due to storage as well as assembling unit for cctv and routers. There were workstations and offices congesting the place further. There were partitions inside the buildings also to use as storage as well, police said.
Sharma further said that they have written letters to more then 10 agencies to get documents and details. “We have also taken about 15 documents from both Goel brothers and Manish Lakra related to property, company documents, rent aggrements etc. All are photocopies. They are being examined,” he said.
Police said that to ensure that persons who have been reported missing and those who have died in the incident were at the building, they’re examining their phone’s location.
The three arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody on Wednesday, police said.
-
Victim 27: Search for DNA sample to identify casualty in Mundka fire
Geeta Devi, 42, lived in a modest rented room, which had no windows, in the Mubarakpur Dabas village's Parvesh Nagar area in north-west Delhi. The police are still looking for someone who could provide a sample for Geeta. The owner of Parvesh Nagar, 40, Anita Anand hopes that Geeta is alive. The neighbours pooled money and helped Geeta. Geeta used to sustain on the monthly widow pension and odd jobs.
-
Sex determination racket busted Ludhiana, doctor arrested
A doctor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly running an illegal sex determination centre in Rishi Nagar. The accused has been identified as an ayurvedic doctor, Mohinder Kaur. Health department officials said that a raid was conducted following complaints that people from across Punjab and Haryana were getting sex detection tests done at the centre. A special team, led by district family welfare officer Dr Harpreet Singh, was formed to bust the racket.
-
Delhi high court gets 9 new judges, total strength at 44
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday got nine new judges taking the total strength of the number of judges to 44 from the existing 35. The high court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges. Acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath to Tara Vista Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Dutta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.
-
Meritorious students’ long wait for NTSE continues
Meritorious school students have been waiting for the National Talent Search Examination for the past six months now but the state's Bureau of Psychology, the nodal agency for exams, has no information yet from the National Council of Educational Research and Training, the NTSE conducting body. “As of now there are no guidelines or information regarding NTSE-2022,” said UP's Bureau of Psychology, director, Usha Chandra. The e-award letters became available only from April 28.
-
Ludhiana: Body of a 35-year-old man found on railway tracks
The body of a 35-year-old man was found on the railway tracks near Jassian village on Wednesday morning. According to officials, locals found the body lying on the tracks at around 7 am, following which Salem Tabri police reached the spot initially. Since the body was found on the tracks, the Government Railway Police was informed. Inspector Jaskaran Singh along with other GRP staff and the forensic team reached the spot and started the investigation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics