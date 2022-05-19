Flammable material near electric board may have triggered Mundka fire: Cops

NEW DELHI: Preliminary probe into the Mundka fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives suggested that the fire may have been caused due to dumping of cardboard and other such material near the electric switch board on the first floor, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “On first floor, there was a change-over switch or board for electricity connection. At the same place, cardboard and other such material were dumped which may have caused the fire which spread quickly. But forensic reports will bring more clarity,” he said.

According to probe, it has been found that the building was congested due to storage as well as assembling unit for cctv and routers. There were workstations and offices congesting the place further. There were partitions inside the buildings also to use as storage as well, police said.

Sharma further said that they have written letters to more then 10 agencies to get documents and details. “We have also taken about 15 documents from both Goel brothers and Manish Lakra related to property, company documents, rent aggrements etc. All are photocopies. They are being examined,” he said.

Police said that to ensure that persons who have been reported missing and those who have died in the incident were at the building, they’re examining their phone’s location.

The three arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody on Wednesday, police said.