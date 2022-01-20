Food Samaritans step up to make meals for Covid patients

Several states across India are presently witnessing a steep surge in Covid-19 cases. Doing their bit to lend a helping hand are a host of good Samaritans who’ve taken the onus of ensuring that those in isolation have access to fresh food. A number of Delhi-NCR residents are preparing and delivering nutritious and hygienic home-cooked meals to those recuperating from the virus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mother-daughter duo Aatika and Neelam Kapoor from Naraina Vihar have halted the operation of their catering business as they are inundated with orders for Covid-19 patients. “From December 16, we started getting orders again for tiffins and thalis. And by January first week, we were flooded with calls,” says Aatika.

The Kapoors, who have recovered from the virus themselves, consult a doctor to prepare healthy meals at nominal prices. “My family had tested positive, so we had consulted a doctor for the diet. We have been preparing food accordingly, to provide a tasty, wholesome meal at ₹90,” adds Aatika.

Some are even going the extra mile to personally deliver food at patients’ doorstep. Seema Verma, an entrepreneur from DLF Phase 1 Gurugram, says: “I also got Covid-19 and realised how difficult it is. While taking an order, I ask people about their taste preferences and if they’re allergic to anything. And if it’s nearby, I personally deliver the order, because sometimes, delivery apps take time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And for some, it’s the act of kindness that is above all. Noida-based Madhu Arora, who’s supplying meals across Delhi-NCR, says: “Even now, those affected keep asking how will they pay me, but I tell them to eat food first, because the first thing that comes to mind when a whole house is affected is khana kahan se khaayenge? As a human, itna toh we can do for someone.”

Echoing similar sentiments is Sarita Vihar-based Radhika Batra, who runs an NGO. “In this humanitarian crisis, we need to come together. When we got Covid-19, some people sent us (food). Now, we are doing it for others. It works both ways,” says Batra, who is offering meals free of cost.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}