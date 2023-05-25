Satyendar Jain put on oxygen support, taken to LNJP: Aam Aadmi Party

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has been put on oxygen support after being shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) for further treatment, the party said.

Earlier on Monday, Jain was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, after he complained of back pain. (ANI file image)

Tihar Jail authorities confirmed that Jain was being shifted to LNJP.

This development comes hours after Jain had suffered injuries to his back after he fell in the washroom of Tihar Jail number 4.

“He was later examined by the doctors there, where they found his vitals normal. He was further referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital as he complained about pain in back, left leg and shoulder. According to the doctors there, his condition is stable, and he is out of danger,” he said.

“Jain’s back surgery is due for a long time. Since we don’t want to take any risk with other hospitals, the jail administration had sent him to Safdarjung for a second opinion about his back problem,” the official said.

Earlier this month, on May 15, Jain had moved a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking bail in the alleged money laundering case against him.

He has challenged the Delhi high court’s order dismissing his bail plea in the alleged case.

Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Enforcement Directorate and is presently in judicial custody in the case.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

