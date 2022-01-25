Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four held for selling infant for 50,000

Police said they received information about the racket at the police post at Tis Hazari court complex on January 22, following which two police personnel posed as a decoy couple and contacted one of the accused.
Representational Image
Published on Jan 25, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested four people for allegedly selling infants to childless.

“They introduced themselves as a childless couple. The accused and her associate demanded 50,000 and, once the amount was agreed upon, took them to Mangolpuri where another women was present with the infant and her mother,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“We immediately arrested them. During questioning, it was revealed that they were running a racket,” said the DCP.

