Four held for selling infant for 50,000

The Delhi Police has arrested four people for allegedly selling infants to childless.

Police said they received information about the racket at the police post at Tis Hazari court complex on January 22, following which two police personnel posed as a decoy couple and contacted one of the accused.

“They introduced themselves as a childless couple. The accused and her associate demanded ₹50,000 and, once the amount was agreed upon, took them to Mangolpuri where another women was present with the infant and her mother,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“We immediately arrested them. During questioning, it was revealed that they were running a racket,” said the DCP.

