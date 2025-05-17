New Delhi, Three people died while another was injured after a wall of a basement at an under-construction building collapsed due to rain in central Delhi on Saturday evening, an official said. Four killed, two injured in separate wall collapse incidents in Delhi

In another incident of wall collapse, a 35-year-old man died and his co-worker was injured while doing welding work in outernorth Delhi, the official said.

Police said the incident occurred when Prabhu, the contractor, was doing construction work at the basement along with his workers Niranjan and Roshan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Harsha Vardhan said 65-year-old Prabhu, 40-year-old Niranjan and 35-year-old Roshan died in the incident while 35-year-old Chuttan is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

He said that police received a PCR call regarding a wall collapse at Arakashan Road at 6.20 pm.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services said that the incident occurred in the Paharganj area and they received a call at 6.05 pm. Four fire tenders were pressed into service.

"Three labourers were trapped under the debris. They were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment," the official said, adding that the rescue operation was over by 6.35 pm.

In a separate incident in outernorth Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area 35-year-old Ashok died and 36-year-old Sumit was injured when a wall collapsed while they were doing welding work on it during the storm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan said police received information regarding a wall collapse in Prahladpur.

He said that the caller, Jitender Kumar, informed them that two people were injured in the wall collapse incident. The injured were taken to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital where Ashok was declared dead by doctors.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the two were doing welding work on the wall when the incident occurred, the DCP said, adding that they were standing near the wall during the storm and it fell on them.

