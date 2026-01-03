Four killed within hours on New Year’s Day in Delhi

New Delhi The murders started around 7.30pm and were reported till midnight. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At least four people, including a 15-year-old boy and a property dealer from Haryana’s Sonepat, were killed and two others were injured in four separate cases reported within a span of four and a half hours on Thursday, the first day of the New Year, police said on Friday. Of the four cases, three have been solved and the accused, including minors, have been held, police said.

The unsolved case is the murder of a property dealer, whose semi-burnt body was found inside a fenced house in agricultural fields at Lampur in Narela. Police were informed about it around Thursday midnight, and found the semi-burnt body with blood oozing out of the head, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said.

“Some ₹500 banknotes in unburnt condition and the victim’s cellphone were found in a metal basin. The deceased was identified as Bhupender alias Binu, a resident of Nahri village in Haryana’s Sonepat. Bhupender and his brother, Manoj Kumar, were property dealers under banner of ‘Daksh Property’. Bhupender’s family members found the body when they came looking for him,” the DCP said.

Around half hour before the realtor’s murder, a 30-year-old man and his two associates are alleged to have stabbed to death a 15-year-old boy, as the boy objected to the man’s relationship with his mother. The incident took place in Sultanpuri.

Police said the main accused is a repeat offender. He was arrested and one of his associates was detained.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma said police were informed about a stabbing in Sultanpuri C-Block around 11.30pm. The boy, bearing multiple stab wounds, was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Nearly 45 minutes before the teenager’s murder, a 20-year-old e-rickshaw driver was killed and his friend was injured in a knife attack by a group of at least six people, including four boys, over a rivalry, police said.

The deceased, Vikas Mahto, and his friend Sandeep were seated in a local park when the group mobbed them and started quarrelling with them. Mahto died, while Sandeep is undergoing treatment. Four boys were apprehended and two men were arrested, police said.

The earliest of the murders took place at 7.30pm at Lal Bagh in Azadpur, northwest Delhi. A 50-year-old tailor was reportedly stabbed to death by three boys in the lane near his residence. One of the boys hit his bicycle, following which the tailor reportedly verbally abused them and slapped one of them, leading to an altercation and the eventual murder, police said.

Two boys aged 14 years were apprehended and the role of another is being probed, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

“Our probe revealed that the tailor, Bihari Lal, who worked at Shastri Nagar, was returning home, when one of three boys kicked his bicycle. It enraged Lal, who hurled abuses and slapped one of the boys. One of the teenagers stabbed him in his chest with a knife in a fit of range, which claimed Lal’s life,” Singh said.