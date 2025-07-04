Four minors in Bawana held for killing man

The Delhi Police has apprehended four minor boys for allegedly stabbing to death a 33-year-old man during a robbery bid in Bawana Industrial Area on June 25, officers said on Thursday. . A case was registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bawana police station. (Archives)

The victim was identified as Avdhesh Yadav, who was from Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The boys, aged between 15 and 17, allegedly committed another armed robbery just four days after the June 25 crime, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said that on June 26, a call was received at the Bawana police station regarding an unidentified man lying unconscious and bleeding profusely near a petrol pump at Sector 3 in Bawana Industrial Area.

The man was rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. There were multiple stab wounds on his body, police said, suggesting it to be a case of murder. A case was registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bawana police station, and multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the killers, said officers.

“Through technical investigation and human intelligence gathering, the deceased was identified. Further probe and scanning of multiple CCTV cameras led to the identification of four juvenile suspects and their apprehension. Yadav’s stolen mobile phone and wallet were recovered along with the knife that was used in the crime,” added the DCP.