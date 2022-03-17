Four of Delhi Development Authority’s six new sports complexes to be in Dwarka
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is developing six sports facilities in the national capital of which four will be located in Dwarka, including a golf course. In addition, the land-owning agency is also planning an integrated sports complex at Dwarka. Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed the land-owning agency to fix timelines and ensure speedy completion of projects.
Delhi LG tweeted on Wednesday, “Reviewed the status of development of new Sports Complexes including the Integrated Sports Complex and Dwarka Golf Course. While appreciating the progress of the works made so far, it was emphasized that activity wise timelines be laid down and adhered to for ensuring speedy completion of projects. It was also advised that the new Sports Complexes be developed as Centres of Excellence for specific sporting activities with provision of world class facilities.
Of the six sports complexes planned by DDA, five are located in Dwarka at sector 17, 8, 19, 23 and 24 where a golf course is proposed. The construction work of the ₹45-crore golf course, a senior DDA official said, is almost 26% complete. At Dwarka’s sector 23, DDA is developing a facility for skating, hockey and football, while at sector 19 there will be a facility for gymnasium and shooting range in addition to other sports facilities. “The construction of both the facilities at sector 23 and 19 are almost 40% complete,” said an official.
At sector 8, Dwarka, DDA is developing facilities for weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, judo etc. the construction work of the facility is 56% complete.
The sixth sports complex is located in Rohini sector 33. Constructed at a cost of ₹27.4 crores, the sports facility at Rohini will have a multi-purpose hall, table tennis, swimming pool etc. “All the six facilities will be completed by the end of this year,” said a DDA official.
According to a senior DDA official, who was present in the meeting, the DDA is also planning a integrated sports complex at Dwarka’s sector 19 B which will be operated on Public Private Partnership basis.
The land-owning agency has received expressions of interest from five firms for the integrated sports complex at Dwarka’s sector 19B. “While work on the six sports facilities is in advanced stages of construction, this project is in the planning stages. To make the project viable, some conditions would be put in place. Even at other sports complexes, clubs with facilities like restaurants and bars can be started which would not only generate additional revenue but would also benefit the public,” said the official.
