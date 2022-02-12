Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Delhi's fresh cases under 1k after over 6 weeks, 1.7% positive

Delhi's active Covid-19 case count fell from 5,438 on Thursday to 4,812 on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 07:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Daily Covid-19 cases in the Capital fell below the 1,000 mark on Friday, as the test positivity rate dropped below 2%, with both numbers at their lowest levels in over six weeks, according to state government data, as the fifth wave of the pandemic continued to ease in the city.

Delhi on Friday added 977 Covid-19 cases, down from 1,104 a day ago, and the fewest in 24 hours since 923 on December 29, when the city’s fifth wave was starting to set in.

Delhi's Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 44-day low. (HT Image)

As a result of the dip in fresh infections, active cases (the number of people currently battling the infection) fell from 5,438 on Thursday to 4,812 on Friday.

Friday’s cases came on the back of 56,444 tests, of which just 1.73% returned positive results. This number is known as the test positivity rate, and dipped below 2% for the first time since December 30 last year, and is at its lowest since December 29, when it fell to 1.29%.

The test positivity rate in the city on Thursday was 2.09%.

“We are at the end of this wave now... we expect cases to fall further in the coming days. Despite this fall in infections, the death count comprises mainly patients with co-morbidities. So, Covid precautions need to be taken very seriously,” said a senior official of Delhi government’s health department.

On Friday, 12 people in Delhi succumbed to Covid-19. So far, 26,047 in the Capital have died over the course of the pandemic.

Hospitalisations also continued to fall on Friday. Of the 15,375 Covid-19 beds in hospitals, only 4.34% (668) were occupied, leaving 95.66% (14,707) vacant.

“Covid cases are expected to fall further. The infection count started coming down two weeks ago, but it takes a while for the deaths to follow. The government needs to continue its efforts to vaccinate the remaining population in Delhi,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital.

