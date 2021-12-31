Fresh cloud of uncertainty surrounds reopening of colleges surge in Covid cases

Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases across Delhi, there is renewed uncertainty over the fate of colleges and universities with students fearing that they might have to continue with online classes next year as well. Most colleges and universities have remained closed since March 2020, when the pandemic first began.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even though some universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) reopened in a phased manner earlier in the year for certain sections of students, the majority of courses continued to be taught online.

While some institutes planned to resume physical classes in January, others planned to take a call on reopening after assessing the Covid-19 situation. The recent uptick in cases has dashed the hopes of students, who said that another lockdown would give university administrations a reason to put the reopening plans on the back burner.

In mid-November, IIT Delhi officials shared plans of resuming offline classes from January. Sources at the institute, however, said that the status quo on online classes would continue in the light of the surge in Covid-19 cases. Most activities at the institute were being carried out in online mode, said an official familiar with the matter, who did not wish to be quoted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Delhi University, the spike in Covid-19 case dampened the hope of students who have been protesting for the past 52 days to press for the reopening of the university. Abhigyan (known by his first name), president, AISA Delhi, one of the student organisations participating in the stir, said that while things seemed uncertain amid the evolving Covid-19 situation, students wanted the university to reopen since online classes were not sustainable for a long time.

“We have been protesting for the reopening of the university for the past 52 days now. With cases surging once again, there is uncertainty, but the university has to come up with some solution. A permanent closure and suspension of classes is not the way out. The student community is well aware that another lockdown and restrictions mean another stretch of online education. They are still in favour of the reopening and the administration must come up with a solution,” said Abhigyan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the university had only resumed practical and project activities for students this year, which were being conducted at a small scale. Gupta said that the university would comply with DDMA norms and, considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the university was not expected to reopen anytime soon.

“Until now, we were calling only half the students for limited practical or project activity. If the cases increase in the next few days, we will stop practical sessions as well. We are going by the DDMA guidelines. Looking at the prevailing Covid-19 situation, reopening the university is out of the question since we cannot endanger the lives of students,” said Gupta.

JNU, which reopened for third-year PhD scholars, in September has also issued fresh restrictions in line with the yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). The university has issued directions for the closing of the central library on Wednesday and other offline academic activities on campus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}