FTII cancels Delhi entrance exam as candidates storm strong-room

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) cancelled its 2026 entrance exam at its only examination centre in Delhi on Sunday after a group of candidates allegedly broke into the strong-room where question papers were stored and “manhandled” staff over an apparent delay in distribution of papers, the institute said. Around 300 students were impacted by Sunday’s events, according to officials and students.

While candidates alleged a lack of coordination and the possibility of a “paper leak” at the centre, the institute said the joint entrance test (JET 2026) was cancelled due to a “law-and-order issue.” A decision on the date and extent of re-examination will be conveyed soon to candidates set to appear at the centre in northwest Delhi’s Begumpur, the institute said.

Around 300 students were impacted by Sunday’s events, according to officials and students.

“During the first shift today at FTII’s entrance exam centre in Delhi, a delay in paper distribution in one building led to a law-and-order issue, and few candidates entered the strong-room, manhandled staff, and caused destruction. In an emergency meeting with the exam agency and centre in-charge, FTII administration has decided to cancel the exam for candidates in that specific building,” said FTII director Dhiraj Singh.

“The matter will be investigated to identify the exact cause of the event, and a decision about the date and extent of re-examination will be communicated to the candidates,” Singh added.

A senior official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said they received a call after students started protesting at the exam centre, but have not filed any case as they did not receive any formal complaint. “We received a call from the centre after students staged a protest there. A team was rushed there. However, we were only asked to maintain law and order. No formal complaint was filed by the institute or students,” the official said.

Candidates who arrived at the centre – MD Indraprastha Senior Secondary School – alleged delays began from the start with biometric verification, followed by a lack of coordination in seating arrangements, and further delays in the distribution of question papers and OMR sheets.

“My exam was scheduled from 10am to 11.30am. I reached the centre around 8.15am, where roll numbers and seating details were displayed at the gate. There was a long queue from the main gate to the first floor for attendance, but only two staff members were managing it,” said a 28-year-old candidate, who asked not to be identified.

“When I reached the room allotted for my roll number, it was already occupied as a computer-based test for another state was underway. We were asked to wait until it finished. Later, when we were allowed inside, there was no roll number-wise seating arrangement, and we were told to sit wherever space was available. We were repeatedly told the question paper would arrive soon. By around 10.45am, everyone was getting restless. When the paper was distributed, we noticed that the seal had already been broken,” the candidate said.

Another 23-year-old student said the chaos affected nearly 300 students, many of whom had travelled from nearby cities. “There was a long queue for biometrics, and suddenly the staff said, ‘Get seated, we will do verification later.’ We kept asking for the papers; they told us the official bringing the question paper was stuck in traffic,” she said.