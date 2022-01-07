Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Funeral homes detail plans to ease last rites

A senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official said they have designed a new standard operating procedure (SOP) in view of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The order said that all Covid cremations should preferably be carried out in CNG furnaces.
Published on Jan 07, 2022
By Paras Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The municipal corporations in Delhi have ordered enhanced vigilance at Covid designated funeral homes with the city reporting 20 deaths of the infections so far this month.

The SOP issued by the office of deputy health officer on Wednesday mandates that funeral managers and the management overseeing the operations of cremation grounds should try to minimise the time spent on rituals and registration formalities. “...You are directed to take all precautionary measures mentioned in this order,” the directive issued by the nodal local body said.

The order said that all Covid cremations should preferably be carried out in CNG furnaces. “A CNG furnace cremation takes 1.5-2 hours -- almost half of a traditional wood method,” a senior funeral manager at Nigambodh Ghat said.

A committee will be constituted at each designated facility to ensure the cap on attendance (20) is maintained, and that Covid protocols are followed, the order said.

Former north MCD mayor Jai Prakash said the new SOP has been formulated by discussing the problems faced during the fourth wave, and facilities are being upgraded keeping in mind the stress on resources during that time.

