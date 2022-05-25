Furry tales: Pet parents vs boarding centres
With summer vacations fast approaching and a rise in the workation trend, the demand for pet boarding services has seen an upward spring. These centres make it easier for pet parents to tend to their travel needs while being assured that their bundle of joy is taken care of. But, from the fear of infections to management issues, several challenges plague both the parents and those running the boarding facilities — leading to quite a tug of war between the two parties.
“I have had bad experiences twice at different boarding centres,” shares Parul Gupta, a Gurugram-based educator, who feels that a big challenge that pet parents face while leaving their furry baby, is the temperament issue of other pets residing there. “Some pets can be very aggressive. I got my baby back and noticed some bruises on his body. If caretakers are more careful, these things can be taken care of. Another challenge is your baby catching an infection from others, like kennel cough, ticks, fleas, etc,” Gupta shares.
Vidhi Vishnoi, a Gurugram-based tax manager, chooses to leave her almost two-year-old German Shepherd with friends and family, or takes him along on her travels, after sour experiences with boarding facilities in the past. “Some lack hygiene and aren’t safe for our doggos. Now, we look for pet-friendly accommodation on our vacations.”
However, the people at the boarding centres also endure their own share of issues. Vandana Sinha, owner of Rocks and Pebbles dog park, cafe and boarding, in Gurugram, speaks about the challenges she has faced: “Most boarding facilities have a zero tolerance policy (to admit pets without proof of their vaccination). Some (pet parents) take it personally, and say, ‘How can you think we are not responsible?’ Some want us to speak to their vets, but we have to insist on (written) proof. Also, to prevent humping and fights, we have to separate some dogs. Their parents get upset as to why the doggos are not allowed to mingle with other pets. They refuse to believe that it can be dangerous!”
Chetna Singh, who runs a boarding named Ginger Dog Boarding and Grooming in Gurugram, narrates how a customer insisted on picking up their pet up after operational hours: “How can someone force us to work in non-operating hours only because I run a boarding and stay in the same premises? People should respect each other and the terms that have been discussed before.”
Dr. Vinod sharma, head of Veterinary services at DCC Animal Hospital suggests things to keep in mind when visiting a dog boarding centre. “There should be pet-friendly staff and clean kennels. Videos and photographs should be shared on a daily basis are sent so that the pet parent doesn’t feel unaware. Pet parents should provide the things which their dog loves the most like bed, toys etc.”Dr Santosh Kumar, veterinarian, adds: “The place should be spacious and not over crowded. There should be a cage for each dog and these should be given individual attention. The boarding centre should know the medical history of the pet and the caretaker should know about the animal’s food choices. They should be able to arrange and provide what it eats.”
Bihar hooch tragedy: Toll rises to 13
The toll from the suspected hooch tragedy went up to 13 as four more people died in Bihar's Aurangabad late on Tuesday. Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said the hooch is suspected to have been brought from Jharkhand and supplied to sellers in bordering villages of Gaya and Aurangabad. Gaya's senior police superintendent Harpreet Kaur said Santosh Chaudhary, the alleged main supplier, and his four associates have been arrested.
'Why not women?' Karnataka Congress leader slams party over ticket distribution
Karnataka Congress general secretary Kavitha Reddy lashed out at her party for not giving 'fair representation to women' while picking candidates for the June 3 Legislative Council elections, news agency ANI reported Wednesday. In a self-made video, Reddy said that it is 'disturbing' to see that women have not been given representation in the state legislative council. The Congress has announced M Nagaraju Yadav and K Abdul Jabbar as its candidates.
PM Modi and Karnataka CM announce ex-gratia for Hubli road accident victims
Eight people were killed and about 26 others were injured in an accident involving a private bus and a truck on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road during the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The bus was heading from Kolhapur in Maharashtra to Bengaluru, while the truck was coming in the opposite direction. The incident occurred when the bus driver allegedly lost control while trying to overtake a tractor and hit the truck head-on, police said.
Section 144 imposed around disputed mosque in Mangaluru
Large gatherings have been banned within 500 metres of a mosque in Karnataka's Mangaluru after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader warned of a 'Ram Mandir-like campaign' in the fight for control of premises on which a Hindu temple-like architectural design was reportedly found. Mangaluru authorities imposed Section 144 at 8 pm Tuesday and this will be in place till 8 am Thurrsday.
Karnataka local body polls: HC gives 12 weeks for delimitation, reservations
The Karnataka high court has extended the deadline for the state government to hold local body elections, which include zilla and taluk panchayat polls and those for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The Supreme Court had ordered that all states and union territories in the country must hold pending elections to their local bodies within two weeks while hearing a case pertaining to Madhya Pradesh earlier this month.
