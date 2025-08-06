The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested four men accused of posing as godmen to rob jewellery from women passengers in cabs and cars near Shadipur flyover and adjoining areas in west Delhi. Police said the gang operated in the evening and night hours, approaching vehicles under the pretext of seeking alms for spiritual reasons. Gang of fake godmen who robbed women in moving cabs busted in W Delhi

The arrests came after a woman complained on Friday that she was robbed of her diamond and gold rings near Shadipur flyover while travelling from Connaught Place to Moti Nagar in a cab. “They knocked on the complainant’s side window and begged for money. The complainant thought they were godmen and decided to pay ₹200. As she rolled down the window, the accused held her hand and snatched her diamond and gold rings,” said Vichitra Veer, deputy commissioner of police (West).

The accused were dressed in saffron and white clothes with ash smeared on their heads to resemble godmen, police said. CCTV footage showed them fleeing on foot before taking an auto-rickshaw. The registered owner of the vehicle was traced to Vinod Kamat, 50, who was arrested near Ashoka Park Metro Station and led police to JJ Colony near Punjabi Bagh.

Police said the accused are suspected to be involved in other criminal cases as well, and their possible links are being verified.

The other accused were identified as Kabir Nath, 19, and his father, Birju Nath, 45. Kamat provided transportation, while Birju and his son executed the thefts, police said. The fourth accused, Gurcharan Singh, 57, who allegedly bought the gold ring for ₹26,000 and melted it, was arrested from a jeweller’s shop in GTB Nagar. They have been booked on charges of robbery. Police recovered fragments of the diamond ring and are conducting raids to arrest Birju’s brother, who is absconding.