Gogi murder: 4 arrested for killing man who celebrated gangster’s killing

New Delhi: A member of slain gangster Jitender alias Gogi’s gang, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Deepak alias Radhe, a member of the rival Tillu Tajpuria gang, has been arrested along with his three associates, police said.

Three pistols and 18 bullets were seized from the arrested men, who, according to the police, were planning more killings to take revenge for the murder of Gogi, who was shot dead inside a courtroom in the Rohini court complex. “The arrests of the four men have helped us avert a gang war in the city,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

On September 24, Gogi was being produced before a judge in Rohini Court in a decade old attempt to murder case, when two assailants dressed as lawyers shot him dead in the courtroom number 207 . The police personnel escorting Gogi gunned down the assailants before they could flee.

Police cracked the case by arresting two men, whose interrogation revealed that Gogi’s killing was planned by his archrival, Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuria, who is presently lodged in Mandoli jail. Apart from the duo, Tillu, his associate Naveen Bali and another jailed criminal have been arrested in the case, so far.

On October 11, one Deepak alias Radhe, who was a member of Tillu gang, was shot dead in Rohini Sector-15 and four persons were arrested in that case. At least two more suspects, identified as Sumit alias Sethi and Bachchi, were absconding. On September 23, the Rohini district police received information that the two would be coming at Helipad Road in Sector-37 Rohini on a bike.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and Sumit was caught with a pistol and six cartridges. He is a hitman of Gogi’s gang. His interrogation led to the arrest of his associates namely Kunal, Karan Hans, and Suraj Kumar. Two more pistols and 12 bullets were seized from them,” added DCP Tayal.

HT on October 17 reported that Radhe was allegedly murdered because he he had thrown a party to celebrate Gogi’s murder.

Police officers privy to the investigation said that the police have formally arrested jailed gangsters -- Rohit Moi(Gogi’s second-in-command) from Tihar and another close aide, Kapil Maan from Mandoli jail in connection with Radhe’s murder.

Officers said Moi planned the murder because he had learnt about Deepak throwing a party outside his house in Rohtak, Haryana, on the night of September 24 -- the day when Gogi was shot at 18 times inside the Rohini district court.

A police officer said Deepak was not an active member of the Tillu gang but had thrown a party after Gogi’s death.

“Gangster Rohit Moi got to know about Deepak celebrating Gogi’s murder through his friends. Moi spoke to another key gang member, Kapil Maan, at the Mandoli jail and planned the murder. They also followed Deepak for 4-5 days. Currently, Moi is running Gogi’s gang from inside jail, and another absconding member Deepak Pehal alias Boxer is running the gang from outside,” a police officer said.