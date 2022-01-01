Govt orders inquiry in poor state of Rajan Babu TB hospital building

New Delhi: Delhi urban development minister minister Satyendar Jain has ordered an inquiry into allegations that the North MCD-run Rajan Babu TB hospital was running from a dilapidated building that the civic body had itself declared dangerous for use.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, however, described the order as “politically biased”, and argued that only one “small section” of the building has been declared unfit which is already empty. It said that ten other wards of 700-bed hospital are in fully usable condition.

On Thursday, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi, said that several blocks of the hospital building located in north Delhi’s Tagore Park extension, were dilapidated, yet facilities were being run from there.

Jain has sought an action taken report from the North MCD on the matter. “...life of patients, attendants, staff and citizens is being put in danger. It seems the building may collapse any time. In view of above, for the safety of human lives, doctors and paramedics working in above said MCD hospital, immediate inquiry may be conducted for the vacation and sealing of the building,” Jain said in an order issued on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Atishi live streamed the condition of the building during a visit on Thursday, the leader of opposition in North MCD Vikas Goel filed a complaint at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

North MCD mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to malign the image of the hospital by highlighting a small section of the building which is in depleted state, and already declared dangerous. “The claim by AAP leaders that the entire hospital is unfit for human occupation is complete lie. Rajan Babu hospital is a huge 700-bed facility providing specialised treatment in chest diseases and it was this hospital, which, during the critical second Covid wave, provided 100 oxygen beds as an emergency measure when the Delhi government was failing in arranging beds. It is shocking that today the Delhi government is trying to malign the hospital,” Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that on receiving a complaint the minister should have sought a administrative report from the administration or the commissioner North MCD on the status of the building, but he chose to bypass the legal way, and has directly passed the order of vacation and sealing of the hospital.

Standing committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain said only the municipal corporations have the power to survey and declare any building dangerous for human occupation, and in this case North MCD already passed necessary order declaring a small portion of the concerned building inhabitable. “One covered verandah has been declared unfit while 10 other wards are fully usable. A report from IIT Roorkee on building’s overall safety has already been sought,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jain said that the corporation is passing through financial crisis due to non-payment of dues by Delhi government due to which it has not been able to immediately start the repair and renovation of the concerned section of building.