Govt to construct new flyover to decongest area between Civil Lines and Signature Bridge: Parvesh Verma

PTI |
Apr 11, 2025 07:26 PM IST

Govt to construct new flyover to decongest area between Civil Lines and Signature Bridge: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday said the Delhi government will construct a new flyover at a cost of 183 crore in North Delhi to decongest the area between Civil Lines and Signature Bridge.

According to the plan, the Public Works Department will construct 680 metres long six-lane flyover starting near the Civil Lines Trauma Centre and the DRDO office. This road intervention will be specifically designed for the Metcalf House T-Junction where the outer ring road and Hegdewar road merge.

“This flyover is a major step towards building a modern, efficient and commuter-friendly road network in the national capital. This project will help decongest one of North Delhi’s busiest intersections. Our goal is to improve travel time, reduce stress on arterial roads and ensure better mobility across Delhi,” Verma said.

Persistent traffic congestion has been observed along the outer ring road from Salimgarh Fort to Signature Bridge for the past several years.

The PWD carried out road widening work last year in front of Majnu Ka Tila monastery area, which is heavily congested at any time of the day.

The government said the PWD aims to execute the project within a time-bound framework "with minimal disruption to the public during construction".

"The department is working closely with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure alternate arrangements and continuous updates to commuters," it said in a statement.

This strategic intervention will facilitate smooth traffic for the residents of Civil Lines and nearby areas while also streamlining inter-state movement towards northern states such as Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

The project was found feasible after a study done by the PWD and the report was presented to the chief secretary last month.

The flyover will also have an impact on traffic moving towards ITO and nearby areas.

"The issue has been raised repeatedly by local residents, market associations and various public stakeholders. Once completed, the project will bring substantial relief to thousands of daily commuters and improve road safety and efficiency," the statement added.

The project would involve construction of back to back U-turns underneath the flyover and construction of footpaths.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

