Govt to develop e- catalogue for artisans to show their work

The Delhi government will develop an e-catalogue for artisans to ensure visibility for their products in national and international markets, officials said on Tuesday. The official said artisans registered on the e-Shram portal shall avail the scheme’s benefits.

Under the CM Skill Development Scheme, the Delhi Khadi Village Industries Board (DKVIB) will provide training to artisans by partnering with multiple organisations empanelled with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

“Each artisan will have an e-catalogue created with their profile, photographs, and product details. These will be uploaded on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, giving their products visibility not only across India but also in international markets,” added an official aware of the matter.

Officials said that more than 16,000 artisans are currently registered on the portal.

The CM Skill Development scheme was approved by the Delhi Cabinet last month.

“The Himachal Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board Act, 1966 was extended to the Union Territory of Delhi by a notification in February 1983. We have hired a legal consultant who is drafting a new bill,” he added.

The DKVIB has also appointed a consultant to draft a new bill for the board in place of the existing DKVIB Act, 1983.