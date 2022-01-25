Green tribunal paves way for wetland tag to Najafgarh jheel

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to prepare an integrated environment management plan (EMP), which will include specific budget allocations, for the Najafgarh Jheel, virtually paving the way for the notification of the transboundary (Delhi-Haryana) water body as a wetland.

Until the plan is prepared, however, the EMPs submitted by the Haryana and Delhi governments will be enforced, said a bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, directing the two states to also submit action taken reports on the enforcement of their respective EMPs by July 31, 2022.

“In view of the above, further action of preparing integrated EMP by the MoEF&CC be taken and till it is done, EMPs prepared for rejuvenation and protection of the lake be enforced by the state of Haryana and the NCT Delhi,” said the bench in its order.

“The EMPs of Delhi and Haryana do not make specific provision for budget, which is necessary, except saying that provision will be made immediately. Making of such a provision may be ensured by the chief secretaries of Delhi and Haryana,” the order adds.

Among the provisions of the EMP listed by the Delhi government are provisions for geo-tagging the water body falling in Delhi; monitoring and maintaining the status of biodiversity including all waterbirds; commissioning of a hydrological regime assessment to determine water, sediment and nutrient fluxes; groundwater recharge; and identifying critically silted up areas needing desiltation.

The Haryana government’s EMP is based on similar lines, but it has divided the plan into immediate, mid-term and long-term measures.

A Delhi State Wetland Authority official, on condition of anonymity, said no work on the EMPs had commenced yet as they were awaiting the NGT’s final decision. “After this recent order, work can now begin. The suggestions made in the Delhi EMP will be followed and an action taken report on its progress will then be submitted by July 31,” the official said, adding that notifying the jheel as a wetland was still in the MoEF’s hands.

According to a report submitted by a technical committee to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the problem of sewage entering the Najafgarh Jheel, estimated at nearly 350 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage entering through Gurugram and the surrounding villages of Delhi, also needs to be solved.

HT had last week reported that the Delhi State Wetland Authority is working on a plan to notify 10 water bodies in the Capital as wetlands.

Not only will this ensure legal protection to the water bodies, but each of the notified wetlands will see Integrated Management Plans (IMP) prepared, allowing DSWA to get funds from the Centre to protect and rejuvenate them.

While Najafgarh is expected to be on the list, officials had said that the Centre may declare it as a wetland sooner, citing the NGT hearing.