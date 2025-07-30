Groundwork for an S.I.R in Delhi underway

Delhi is preparing for what could be its first Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in over 15 years, with officials confirming that groundwork is underway for a potential large-scale house-to-house verification drive. The last such exercise in the Capital was carried out in 2008. Earlier this month, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi uploaded electoral data from that 2008 SIR to its website. (PTI)

Earlier this month, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi uploaded electoral data from that 2008 SIR to its website, prompting speculation about a nationwide roll-out. Despite no upcoming major elections in Delhi until at least 2027, the preparation for a new SIR signals a potential push by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reboot voter rolls nationwide—an exercise officials say is necessary to ensure credibility, especially in urban centres where migration and rapid demographic shifts often distort electoral data.

Although no official communication has yet been received from the ECI, officials in Delhi and other states have begun preparatory work, indicating that a coordinated revision may be in the offing.

“Right now, we are focused on filling vacancies in the CEO’s office related to election work. We have not yet received any instructions from the Election Commission of India regarding the launch of the SIR in Delhi,” said chief electoral officer R Alice Vaz.

A second senior official, however, said the revision is “likely to begin very soon”, adding that operational instructions such as the qualifying date and field survey timelines are still awaited.

The last SIR in Delhi was conducted in late 2007 and early 2008, with January 1, 2008, as the qualifying date. That exercise included door-to-door verification by BLOs and culminated in the publication of a revised roll on March 16, 2008.

While regular summary revisions occur annually, they are limited in scope and largely dependent on self-reporting by citizens. In contrast, an SIR is an extensive, data-driven exercise involving household-level surveys and document verification to update existing records, delete ineligible entries (such as the deceased or relocated), and include new eligible voters.

A senior ECI official explained the significance: “With time, rolls accumulate errors—duplicates, deceased names, migrated voters, or entries made through fraudulent documentation. A nationwide SIR will help clean up the rolls and enhance electoral integrity. BLOs will be central to this effort, going house to house for physical verification.”

As per Delhi’s most recent summary revision, which used January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, the Capital had 15.5 million registered voters—up from 14.7 million in 2020. Of these, 8.3 million are men, 7.17 million women, and 1,261 identify as third gender.

The national picture suggests Delhi is not alone in ramping up activity. In West Bengal, where assembly elections are due in 2026, the CEO has published partial SIR data from 2022 for 11 districts, accounting for over a third of the state’s 294 assembly constituencies. Manipur, too, has initiated field-level preparations. On July 25, a meeting chaired by Joint CEO Ramananda Nongmeikapam briefed political parties on the “proposed SIR” and discussed house-to-house surveys and rationalisation of polling stations.

In Delhi, the uploading of 2008 SIR data was described by ECI officials as “procedural,” yet seen as a precursor to a more expansive exercise. “There are media reports of SIR starting in Delhi from August 1, but no letter or notification has been issued yet,” an ECI official clarified.

Elsewhere, in Bihar, the SIR is already underway and has become the subject of a Supreme Court hearing. The court has said it will intervene if the draft roll—scheduled for publication on August 1—shows large-scale voter exclusions. Allegations in Bihar include duplication and the possible removal of over 6.5 million entries deemed ineligible. The court has fixed August 12 as the next date of hearing.