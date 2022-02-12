Gurugram flat’s ceiling collapse: Developer booked, rescue ops on

The Gurugram police on Friday registered a case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code against the developer of the Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109, and the deputy commissioner ordered a separate inquiry into the shocking building collapse of Thursday even as disaster response, police and fire department officials continued to look for survivors and bodies in the debris.

Till Friday evening, there was no clarity on what actually led to the portion of six floorsin Tower D falling like dominoes, killing two people and trapping several others. Officials at the site said Arun Shrivastava, 60, who was trapped under the debris on the first floor on Thursday evening, was successfully rescued on Friday after a 17-hour operation. His wife, Sunita, who was in another room, has died but the rescue workers were yet to retrieve her body. Shrivastava’s sister-in-law was saved by local residents after she escaped to the balcony immediately after the collapse.

Officials have confirmed only two deaths in the incident so far, but did not deny there could be more casualties. Of the six affected floors, four were unoccupied when the portion of the building caved in.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that he was monitoring the rescue operation, and would personally check the inquiry report. “We will take strict action against those found guilty and will soon announce compensation for the victims,” he said.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij also promised strict action against the guilty. He said the police have registered an FIR in the matter and two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) have been ordered to conduct a thorough investigation.

Rescue teams, along with a dog squad of the National Disaster Response Force, continued to look for survivors and drill and clear the debris till Friday evening. An NDRF official, who asked not to be named, said the reason behind the collapse will emerge only after the entire debris is cleared and experts enter the affected portion.

Gurugram deputy commissioner, Nishant Yadav, who took the charge only on Thursday, said a probe committee comprising members of district administration, town planning department and the city police has been formed to investigate the accident. The team will be led by team led by additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.

Yadav said the developer was carrying out some work on the sixth and seventh floor, following which the ceiling of a portion of the sixth floor flat collapsed, leading to the caving in of the floors underneath. We are still waiting for the reports to know the exact cause,” he said.

Police said the body of Ekta Bhardwaj, 31, was retrieved from the rubble on Thursday night. Bhardwaj lived on the second floor. Her son and mother-in-law, who were in another room, managed to escape. Officers said they were still trying to cut through the debris to reach the body of Sunita Shrivastava, on the first floor.

Gurugram commissioner of police KK Rao said that they have registered against Ashok Solomon, chairman, Chintels, on a complaint by Ekta Bhardwaj’s husband, Rajesh. No arrests have been made so far, he said.

“We are still conducting investigation and six teams are recording statements of the residents and the victims. Deputy commissioner and district town planner are also conducting investigation, and will submit a report. Preliminary probe has revealed that the seventh floor resident was getting some work done on the floor and the labourers damaged the structure. At present, our focus is on saving lives and carrying out rescue operation,” Rao said.

Rajesh alleged that the incident took place due to negligent and sub-standard construction by the Chintels group and the contractor. “There could have been many more fatalities and injuries to other residents,” he said, demanding appropriate legal action against those responsible.

Kuleesh Anand, deputy commandant of NDRF, who was leading the rescue effort, said they were clearing the debris and looking for survivors or victims. He said since the entire debris has fallen in a small hole like structure -- the facade of the building is intact -- it was taking a lot of time to clear the rubble, and look for people.

Meanwhile, residents of the condominium which has nine towers, comprising 542 apartments, protested on the premises and outside Bajghera police station, demanding the arrest of the MD of Chintels group and the building contractor.

A resident of Tower H alleged that the building material used was of such sub-standard quality that repairs on one part causes damage to other. “The developer was served a notice for illegal extraction of groundwater by DTP and also penalty was imposed earlier by HSPCB for violation of NGT guidelines. Another notice was also served for non-functioning of rainwater harvesting but no action was taken against them,” the resident who asked not to be named said.

Chintels India managing director Prashant Solomon tweeted on Friday that they were cooperating with the local authorities on the “unfortunate” incident, and would conduct a structural audit of the entire project. “This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern. Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that the mishap occurred during renovation work by a contractor being carried out by a resident in his apartment,” Solomon tweeted.

Solomon said the company had conducted a structural audit last year in the wake of complaints regarding the project.“We will be initiating a second structural audit at the earliest. In case any defects are found in the structure, we will duly compensate affected buyers or accommodate affected residents in alternate arrangements while necessary repair work is completed,” Solomon said.

