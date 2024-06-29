Gurugram: Helplines set up by civic body for waterlogging

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) issued helpline numbers and assigned ward-wise responsibilities to officials to manage and tackle waterlogging issues. The action follows a day-long effort by the civic body on Friday, where the corporation took stock of the preparations and assigned clear roles to ensure swift and effective management of water drainage issues across the city. Commuters wade through water on a service road on National Highway 48 near Khandsa village in Gurugram onSaturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said that MCG has issued 24-hour helpline numbers — 7290076135 and 7290088127 — to register waterlogging complaints. People can also lodge complaints via WhatsApp, with photos, addresses, and locations.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar acknowledged that despite annual efforts, MCG’s preparations for the monsoon often fall short, leaving residents to grapple with waterlogging.

“To address these recurring issues, MCG has deployed a substantial amount of resources, including 12 earthmovers, 12 suction tankers, 61 tractor-mounted pumps, 25 diesel engines, and sufficient manpower. These resources are aimed to ensure proper drainage and prevent water accumulation,” Bangar said.

Bangar added that teams are working continuously to clean drains, sewers, and roads to facilitate the free flow of rainwater. “To enhance the effectiveness of these measures, we have assigned assistant engineers and junior engineers ward-wise responsibilities. These officials will oversee drainage management in their respective allocated wards and extended areas, ensuring that any instances of waterlogging are promptly addressed,” he said.

Some residents said they were sceptical about MCG’s efforts. “Every year, we hear about new plans and helplines, but the waterlogging issue persists. I doubt this year will be any different,” said Rajkumar Yadav, president, Sector 46 RWA.

Isha Tyagi, a resident of Ardee City, Sector 52 said it is good that MCG is taking steps, but the real challenge is in the implementation. “I am not convinced the waterlogging problem will be resolved with releasing helplines and deploying officials,” she said.

The MCG commissioner has also appealed to former corporation councillors, residents’ welfare association representatives, social activists, volunteers, and prominent citizens to actively monitor drainage arrangements in their areas. He urged them to contact the designated officials or the helpline numbers in case of issues.

On Friday, at least 20 spots across the city reported severe waterlogging, forcing residents to remain indoors during the first half of the day. Heavy rainfall on Friday morning caused significant traffic jams across Gurugram. Power outages were also reported from most areas in the city, for up to 18 hours in some areas, on Friday.