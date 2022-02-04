Gurugram: Industry players at ease after high court stays job reservation law

Gurugram industry leaders and IT and ITes companies on Thursday said there was a sense of relief after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the job quota law enforced in Haryana on January 15 that mandated private companies to set aside 75% jobs for local candidates.

JN Mangla, president, Gurgaon Industrial Association, which was the first to file a petition in the high court, said the law infringed on the fundamental right of a private entrepreneur to hire anyone. “Our fundamental rights were being violated by this Act, so we approached the Punjab and Haryana high court for relief. We had valid reasons to oppose this law and our position was accepted by the court. We are not against hiring of locals but need skilled workers. We are ready to work with the government to identify the skill gaps and train local manpower. Job reservation is not a solution for this problem,” he said.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 was passed by the state assembly on March 2, 2021 and approved by the Haryana governor. On November 6, it was notified by the state labour department. The law provides that 75% jobs where the monthly salary is less than ₹30,000 should be given to locals with some exemptions. The law will remain in force for 10 years.

Vishal Sharma, counsel for the Gurgaon Industrial Association said the petition was filed on December 16 last year. “The government on Wednesday sought one day for extension of arguments and the court on Thursday heard the arguments of both sides and ordered a stay,” he said.

Many industrial units, which had put on hold new expansion, fresh hiring and similar plans, welcomed the decision and said they would resume normal operations.

“The right thing for the government to do is to take this law back as it is unconstitutional and will dent the image of the state. Many units were planning to shift to neighbouring Rajasthan and Noida just because of this regressive law. We are already the most regulated country in the world, and it will be impossible to bear the burden of this job reservation,” said Manmohan Gaind, vice-president, Manesar Industries Welfare Association, which was also a petitioner in the case.

While the manufacturing industry was worried about future availability of trained manpower in view of local reservations, players in the ITes sector said the move could make it difficult for them to face already strong competition from the Philippines, Vietnam and Bangladesh. “The ITes sector has a large number of employees under the sub- ₹30,000 category. The job reservations for locals would have turned operations difficult and uncompetitive for this sector which is a major job provider,” said Vinod Sood, former Nasscom chair, Haryana, and managing director, Hughes Systique.

The Confederation of Indian Industry, Haryana, said since the enactment of the Act, it has held several discussions with the state government and proposed to focus more on making Haryana’s youth more skilled so as to make them more employable. “This rather is an opportunity for the industry and industry associations to come forward and collaborate with the state government for making the youth of Haryana more employable,” said Rajiv Gandhi, chairman, CII Haryana.

Ashok Kohli, president, Chamber of Industries, Udyog Vihar, said the industry was feeling vindicated by the high court decision and expected a permanent stay. “The law goes against the constitutional spirit of equality which was forged by our founding fathers,” he said.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyan Chautala, who has been spearheading job reservation for local youth, said in a tweet, “We will continue to fight for employment opportunities of Haryanvi youth #75% reservation.”

Provision of 75 reservation for locals in private jobs was a key poll promise made by Chautala, who is also the leader of the Jannayak Janta Party, an alliance partner of the BJP, ruling the state since 2019.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday criticised the BJP-JJP government for its failure to defend the law before the courts.

In a statement, the leader of opposition termed the private sector job quota law as a “jumla” (gimmick).

Hooda said the state government had failed on the unemployment front. “The BJP government and the BJP-JJP coalition has not been able to formulate any effective policy to overcome unemployment. To divert attention from this, the government recently raised the jumla of giving 75% reservation to youth of the state in private jobs. But this government could not even defend this in court, which is why it was rejected by the court,” he said.

Congress MLA from Tosham, Kiran Choudhry in a statement said that the state government misled youngsters by promising reservation in private sector jobs. “The private sector quota law enacted by the state government is full of deficiencies. That’s why the government could not defend it and it was stayed by the high court,” she said.

Chief minister ML Khattar and deputy chief minister Chautala, however, said the government will fight the case strongly.

