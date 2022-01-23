Haryana tableau at #RepublicDay: Sports stars to shine bright

Themed on the achievements of the sportspersons hailing from the state, the Haryana state tableau at the Republic Day this year, will have the presence of Olympians and Paralympians. Excited to be featured in the tableau, athletes are happily assembling to rehearse for their appearance, and photoshoots at Haryana Bhawan, Delhi.

Some of the athletes in the Haryana tableau are defence kids, who share how it’s extra special to be part of the Republic Day celebrations. Paralympic discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya says, “I remember when I was younger, I used to go see the jhankis with my father, who is a defence personnel. We even got VVIP passes the year Barack Obama (former US President) had come... Being a defence kid, I’m delighted to participate in the Republic Day parade, and be part of the tableau.”

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, among others amid rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath. (Photo: ANI)

“Mere late father defence mein the, woh aaj bahut proud hote to see me in the Haryana jhanki,” feels Paralympian javelin thrower Sumit Antil, adding, “In the Tokyo Paralympics last year, out of a tally of 19 medals, six were won by five players from Haryana. Similarly, in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, out of the seven medal winners in the country, Haryana accounted for four. So, sports is certainly big in Haryana, and I’m glad the state is being recognised for that.”

For Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia, representing Haryana at the Republic Day parade is a matter of great pride and a memory he will always cherish. “Main Haryana se belong karta hun aur mujhe Haryana jhanki mein shaamil hone ka mauka mila, yeh mere liye Indian hone ke naate kaafi garv ki baat hai. Bachpan mein TV pe parade dekhte the, ab usme khud shaamil ho rahe hai,” says Bajrang, sharing how his family is excited about seeing him on TV as part of the parade.

And that is exactly the case with Olympian wrestler Deepak Punia, who is thrilled to be a part of the Haryana state tableau. But his true and ultimate happiness will always lie in winning medals for the nation. He shares, “Bahut achha lag raha hai ki bachpan se dekhte the Republic Day ki jhankiyon ko, aur ab waha khud jayenge state ko represent karne. Ghar pe sab TV pe dekhenge... Mera maqsad toh bas medal leke aana hai aur desh ke liye khelne ka hai. Parade mein shaamil hone ki bahut khushi hai, par medal jeetne ki khushi kuch alag hi hoti hai.”

Many sportspersons are also looking forward to enjoying the Republic Day festivities. “The part of R-Day I loved seeing as a kid was when the airforce planes performed stunts. Everything that I had seen on TV, now I will get to see in reality at Rajpath. And I’m excited about it,” says Paralympic archer Harvinder Singh, adding, “And I just wish this Republic Day that India becomes Covid-free, as soon as possible.”

