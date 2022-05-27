HC asks Sharjeel Imam to approach trial court first for interim bail

The Delhi high court on Thursday asked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam to first approach the trial court for interim bail in a 2019 sedition case related to his alleged hate speeches.

Imam had sought his release citing a Supreme Court interim order of May 11, which directed that proceedings in all sedition cases across the country be kept in abeyance until an appropriate forum of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.

A bench of justices Mukta Gupta and Mini Pushkarna allowed Imam to withdraw his application seeking interim bail from the high court after special public prosecutor Amit Prasad said while the case essentially pertained to Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, the law required that the accused first move the trial court for bail and approach the high court in case his plea is denied.

“The applicant is permitted to withdraw the application with liberty to file application before the trial court,” said the bench.

Imam’s present application for interim bail comes at a time when his regular bail plea in the sedition case, for allegedly making inflammatory speeches in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in 2019, is pending before the high court.

Imam had approached the high court after the trial court rejected his plea on January 24.

The present application for interim bail said in view of the Supreme Court’s May 11 directions, the hindrance raised by the special court while rejecting his plea stood obviated and observations surrounding the offence under Section 124A of the IPC cannot be taken into consideration in the proceedings, pending the final outcome of the constitutional challenges to the IPC section.

On May 11, the Supreme Court had stayed till further orders registration of FIRs, probes, and coercive measures for the offence of sedition across the country by the Centre and the states until an appropriate forum of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.